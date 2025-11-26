ETV Bharat / bharat

Oral Cancer: Ujjain Doctor's App To Raise Awareness, Propel Early Treatment Of Deadly Disease

Ujjain: Concerned about the rapidly increasing incidence of oral cancer in India, and with the aim of preventing and raising awareness about this serious disease, Dr Imit Pal Saluja, a dental surgeon based out of Ujjain, is developing an app — the Oral Cancer Interactive 3D App — which the copyright for which the Indian government has recently registered.

Dr Saluja explained that a team of seven people is working on the app to update it, and that it will be launched soon. The goal of the app is educational, to raise public awareness and to save lives by ensuring patients receive proper and affordable treatment in time.

The dental surgeon told ETV Bharat, "The app will soon be available in all languages. Besides self help tools, it will contain people's stories. If you have mouth ulcers, white film, swelling, or other problems that you consider normal, but could later become fatal — while making your face look scary — this app will help you get treated on time."

Dr Saluja added, "While you can use this app completely free, the cost of developing it is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh."