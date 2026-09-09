ETV Bharat / bharat

Ujjain Civic Body Seeks IIT Indore’s Help To Move Hanuman Idol For Road Widening

Ujjain: Unable to move an eight-foot standing statue of Lord Hanuman during a road widening project, Ujjain Municipal Corporation has sought the help of Indian Institute of technology (IIT) Indore to understand why its four attempts in seven days have proved futile. The said idol is a part of the temple that stands in the middle of the road on Bada Sarafa Marg near Sati.

The IIT team conducted a two-hour investigation using various equipment to assess the various dimensions of the statue. It will now submit its report. Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra said, "Expert opinions are being sought. An investigation has been commissioned to IIT Indore. We will make further decisions after the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and IIT reports are received."

Videos of the incident are circulating with many attributing the phenomenon to be a ‘divine miracle’. Devotees visiting the Mahakal Temple are also visiting the standing Hanuman.

However, experts suggest that the statue's base may be deeply embedded in the ground, its foundation may be extremely strong, or it may have been installed using a special technique. In such a case, attempting to pull it out directly with a heavy machine could damage the statue. The fifth attempt of its removal will focus on technical investigation and expert opinion rather than relying solely on machine power.

The road widening project is said to be a part of the preparations for the 2028 Simhastha. A 1.13 km long road from Koyla Phatak to Chhatri Chowk via Kanthal and Sati Gate is being widened by approximately 15 metres at a cost of around Rs 15 crore. Four religious sites on this route will be affected by the widening. According to the administration, arrangements have been made for the relocation of three of these sites, while the technical process for the standing Hanuman Temple is still ongoing.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Tagore told ETV Bharat, "The temple is being tested based on the technical details provided by the priest and the engineering team's report. Further action will be decided based on the technical report while keeping the public sentiment in mind. This route is one of the main routes for Baba Mahakal's royal procession. Therefore, completing the road development work on time is crucial. However, the temple remains a challenge. A site has been provided for the temple in the nearby Tanki Chowk area where the idol of the Ganesh will also be installed."

According to Havan Bairagi, father of the temple priest Mahesh Bairagi, "The standing Hanuman statue has a history of over 170 years. More than five generations of my family have been continuously serving and worshipping at the temple. The temple has long been a major centre of faith for local devotees."