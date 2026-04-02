UIDAI Partners With MapmyIndia To Show Authorised Aadhaar Centres On Mappls App
The collaboration will allow digital mapping of verified Aadhaar Centres across India and help people find the authorised Aadhaar centres easily
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Wednesday, signed a formal agreement with MapmyIndia to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on the Mappls App. The collaboration seeks to enhance convenience for residents across the country by providing a verified digital map of service locations.
The move allows individuals to identify and access centres based on the specific nature of the services they require, such as adult enrolment, child enrolment, or simple updates to addresses and mobile numbers. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the partnership focuses on helping citizens navigate the available infrastructure more effectively.
@MapmyIndia is delighted to support @UIDAI in enabling the display of authorised Aadhaar Centres on the Mappls MapmyIndia App through this MoU, signed by Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, then CEO, UIDAI, and @_rohanverma, Board Member, MapmyIndia, and MD, Mappls DT & Gtropy.— MapmyIndia (@MapmyIndia) April 2, 2026
This… https://t.co/EjQ5pPriQy
"The collaboration is designed to enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) and other Aadhaar centres nationwide," the Ministry said.
"UIDAI is always driven by resident centricity. This kind of collaboration will allow digital mapping of verified Aadhaar Centres across India and help people find the authorised Aadhaar centres easily," said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI.
Once it's rolled out in the next couple of months, it will ensure that when users search on the Mappls App, they are directed to authorised Aadhaar centres. MapmyIndia shall integrate UIDAI-provided Aadhaar Centre information into the Mappls platform and ensure accurate representation, digital mapping and distinct listing of Aadhaar centres.
"It is a privilege to serve UIDAI and enable people with easy access to Aadhaar Centres through the Mappls App," said Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and CMD, MapmyIndia.
"Expected to roll out in the coming months, the initiative is aimed at improving convenience, reducing misinformation, and ensuring seamless access to authorised centres across India. At MapmyIndia, we are proud to contribute to digital public convenience through trusted, India-built mapping and location technologies," MapmyIndia said on X.
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