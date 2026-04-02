ETV Bharat / bharat

UIDAI Partners With MapmyIndia To Show Authorised Aadhaar Centres On Mappls App

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Wednesday, signed a formal agreement with MapmyIndia to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on the Mappls App. The collaboration seeks to enhance convenience for residents across the country by providing a verified digital map of service locations.

The move allows individuals to identify and access centres based on the specific nature of the services they require, such as adult enrolment, child enrolment, or simple updates to addresses and mobile numbers. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the partnership focuses on helping citizens navigate the available infrastructure more effectively.

"The collaboration is designed to enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) and other Aadhaar centres nationwide," the Ministry said.