UIDAI Launches ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ To Future-Proof India’s Digital ID With AI, Blockchain, And Quantum Security

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a a thorough reassessment of its strategic and technological approach as part of the new ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ initiative, a holistic engagement strategy to strengthen and modernise the digital identity framework of the country, and make it ready for the future, in a decade-long roadmap.

The vision and intent was launched during rapidly evolving technological usage and backed by its own set of evolved data protections regimes. The initiative intends to keep Aadhaar not only a central foundation layer of the digital governance landscape for the country, but also a trusted global model for secure and inclusive digital identity frameworks.

A Decade-Long Roadmap for Transformation

The Aadhaar Vision 2032 proposes to upgrade and refresh the UID technology stack as a whole across the entire ecosystem, which underpins Aadhaar authentication, verification and service delivery, to strengthen, scale and ensure flexibility for future and emerging technology change, and challenges.

The roadmap will leverage and embed technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Advanced Levels of Encryption and next generation data security frameworks to enable longer-term resilience and robustness of the platform. Furthermore the roadmap will ensure alignment and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act which seeks to place privacy, controls and other accountability framework around the usage of data.

UIDAI said, "This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to technological excellence, innovation and public trust".

Expert Committee to Guide the Vision

To steer the transformation, UIDAI has formed a high-level expert committee chaired by Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson of UIDAI. The committee consists of influential figures in public administration, industry, and academia.