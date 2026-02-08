UIDAI Completes One Crore Mandatory Biometric Updates For School Children Across Country
UIDAI had initiated special MBU drive for school-children in September, 2025 after a successful technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant achievement under its ongoing mission-mode drive, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has crossed the milestone of completing over one crore Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBUs) for school-children enrolled in 83,000 schools across the country.
As per a release, UIDAI had initiated the special MBU drive for school-children in September, 2025 after a successful technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application, that enabled visibility of MBUs status of children at schools. This breakthrough helped the UIDAI and schools to jointly identify children who were due for an MBU, and hold camps at schools to complete the MBU.
"Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, had written to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories apprising them of this initiative by UIDAI and requested their support in conducting focussed MBU camps at schools. UIDAI Regional Offices spread across eight locations in the country have worked tirelessly for five months to coordinate this massive exercise with all the stakeholders, i.e. the Education Departments of states andd Union Territories, district-level administration, UIDAI registrars and the school authorities," the release stated.
It said the mission mode campaign continues to be operational till such time all schools in the country are covered. This initiative has already benefitted one crore children in 83,000 schools and many more are set to gain from it.
"A child under the age of five enrolls for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and birth certificate. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because the same are not mature at that age," the release said.
It added that providing fingerprints and iris information in Aadhaar by following the process of MBU, upon crossing the ages of 5 and 15 years, is an essential requirement for children. "Lack of MBU in Aadhaar may lead to difficulties while carrying out authentication for receiving benefits under various Government schemes, registering in competitive and university examinations like NEET, JEE, CUET etc," it stated.
In order to incentivise children to complete MBU and to make the service accessible to all, UIDAI had waived off the charges payable for MBU by children in the 7-15 age group, from October 1, 2025 for a period of one year. Further, MBU by children between 5-7 years and 15-17 continues to remain free of charge.
In addition to camps held at schools, children can also complete their MBU at any of the Aadhaar enrolment centres and Aadhaar Seva Kendras located across the country. Around 1.3 crore MBU transactions have also been completed in the same period, by children visiting the centres, the release said.
