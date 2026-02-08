ETV Bharat / bharat

UIDAI Completes One Crore Mandatory Biometric Updates For School Children Across Country

New Delhi: In a significant achievement under its ongoing mission-mode drive, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has crossed the milestone of completing over one crore Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBUs) for school-children enrolled in 83,000 schools across the country.

As per a release, UIDAI had initiated the special MBU drive for school-children in September, 2025 after a successful technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application, that enabled visibility of MBUs status of children at schools. This breakthrough helped the UIDAI and schools to jointly identify children who were due for an MBU, and hold camps at schools to complete the MBU.

"Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, had written to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories apprising them of this initiative by UIDAI and requested their support in conducting focussed MBU camps at schools. UIDAI Regional Offices spread across eight locations in the country have worked tirelessly for five months to coordinate this massive exercise with all the stakeholders, i.e. the Education Departments of states andd Union Territories, district-level administration, UIDAI registrars and the school authorities," the release stated.

It said the mission mode campaign continues to be operational till such time all schools in the country are covered. This initiative has already benefitted one crore children in 83,000 schools and many more are set to gain from it.