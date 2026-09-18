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UGC-NET Results For Re-exam Of English, Commerce, Sociology Announced

NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.

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By PTI

Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday declared results for the re-examination of UGC-NET papers for English, commerce and sociology. The NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.

"UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates can view and download their scorecards through the official website," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a post on X.

The English paper was held on September 9 from 9 am to noon in the first shift, while the commerce paper was conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift. The sociology paper was held on September 10 from 9 am to noon in the first shift.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

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UGC NET RESULTS 2026

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