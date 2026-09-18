UGC-NET Results For Re-exam Of English, Commerce, Sociology Announced
NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.
By PTI
Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday declared results for the re-examination of UGC-NET papers for English, commerce and sociology. The NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.
"UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates can view and download their scorecards through the official website," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a post on X.
UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 17, 2026
Candidates can view and download their score cards through the official website.
Please check the official website for further details and updates.
🔗https://t.co/roExIJGkUd#NTA #NTAUpdate… pic.twitter.com/wTsAy5BiVA
The English paper was held on September 9 from 9 am to noon in the first shift, while the commerce paper was conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift. The sociology paper was held on September 10 from 9 am to noon in the first shift.
The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes.
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