ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC-NET Results For Re-exam Of English, Commerce, Sociology Announced

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday declared results for the re-examination of UGC-NET papers for English, commerce and sociology. The NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.

"UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates can view and download their scorecards through the official website," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a post on X.