UGC NET Re-Exam: Congress Targets NTA, Modi Govt; Demands Accountability Over Question Paper Errors And Delayed Action
"NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding accountability from the agency and the government.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again found itself at the centre of a controversy after announcing its decision to re-conduct UGC-NET exams for English, Commerce and Sociology, citing "multiple errors" in the papers. Demading accountability, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the agency of making students pay for its mistakes.
On Sunday night, the NTA announced the re-examination after a committee found several errors in the three question papers, including factual, typographical and translation mistakes, as well as repeated questions from earlier exams.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NTA, Rahul Gandhi said students who had spent years preparing for the exams would now have to repeat the process.
Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2026
UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions.
Thousands of candidates who prepared… https://t.co/TUMhhMhjvL
"Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done. UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions. Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September. NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence," Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, said.
He also questioned whether the papers were leaked before the exam and demanded accountability from the NTA leadership. "NTA still won't answer the real question - were these papers leaked before the exam? Just like every other arm of the Modi government, NTA never says it's their fault. Just like every other compromised paper, I am absolutely sure there will be no accountability," he criticised.
Rahul Gandhi further said former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was "the first step, not the last".
"To every student sitting this exam again in September - you are not the problem. PM Modi built a system that cannot run an exam and then blames the students who take it. Your years are being stolen and we will not stop until PM Modi answers for it," he said.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also questioned how such serious errors could have gone unnoticed before the exams. He said the NTA committee had found wrongly written names of scholars, distorted book titles, language and grammatical errors, punctuation mistakes and non-standard terms in the papers.
UGC NET जून 2026 की परीक्षा के करीब दो महीने बाद NTA ने खुद माना कि English, Commerce और Sociology के प्रश्नपत्रों में factual, typographical और translation errors थे। प्रमुख विद्वानों के नाम गलत लिखे गए, किताबों के शीर्षक बिगाड़ दिए गए, प्रश्नों की भाषा में त्रुटियां थीं,…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 17, 2026
"...The exams for these three subjects will be held again on September 9 and 10. Our question is: why should the country's students suffer the consequences of the NTA's mistake? Does it really take nearly two months to detect such serious errors?" Ramesh questioned.
The Congress leader also raised concerns over students who could lose admission opportunities in universities because of the delay in the re-examination and results. He asked who would compensate them for the loss.
"How will the loss suffered by students who miss out on admission to various universities for this academic session due to this delay be compensated, and who will bear that responsibility? The question is not merely why the exam is being held again. The question is: how were question papers containing such grave errors prepared and approved in the first place?" he asked.
He further questioned the delay in declaring results for the other 84 subjects, saying the results were linked to opportunities such as Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admissions.
"Who is responsible for such negligence in a national-level examination that impacts the careers of lakhs of young people? Why should candidates pay the price for flaws in the examination system? These questions are not limited to the thousands of students appearing for these three subjects. The government must explain why there has been a delay in the results for the thousands of candidates who took exams in 84 other subjects," he said.
"Will the Prime Minister, who often admonishes the country's youth from the ramparts of the Red Fort, say anything about his own responsibility in this matter? The youth of the country want answers," stated Ramesh.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also took a swipe at the NTA, saying the agency is "under scrutiny yet again". Taking to social media, Khera wrote, "Let's hope that, unlike the Chanda Chori scandal involving the Ram Mandir, low-level functionaries are not once again thrown under the bus to shield those at the top from political accountability."
The infamous NTA is under scrutiny yet again.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 16, 2026
Let’s hope that, unlike the Chanda Chori scandal involving the Ram Mandir, low-level functionaries are not once again thrown under the bus to shield those at the top from political accountability. https://t.co/QiHmExP508
The Opposition party has now demanded answers over who approved the faulty papers and who should be held responsible for the lapses in a national-level examination which has affected thousands of candidates.
The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted between June 22 and 30 across 87 subjects. The NTA said the results for the remaining 84 subjects would be declared as scheduled and that the number of seats would not be reduced.
The English exam will now be held on September 9th in the first shift, Commerce on the same day in the second shift and Sociology on September 10 in the first shift. Candidates will not have to pay any additional fee, NTA has clarified.
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