ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC NET Re-Exam: Congress Targets NTA, Modi Govt; Demands Accountability Over Question Paper Errors And Delayed Action

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again found itself at the centre of a controversy after announcing its decision to re-conduct UGC-NET exams for English, Commerce and Sociology, citing "multiple errors" in the papers. Demading accountability, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the agency of making students pay for its mistakes.

On Sunday night, the NTA announced the re-examination after a committee found several errors in the three question papers, including factual, typographical and translation mistakes, as well as repeated questions from earlier exams.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NTA, Rahul Gandhi said students who had spent years preparing for the exams would now have to repeat the process.

"Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done. UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions. Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September. NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence," Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, said.

He also questioned whether the papers were leaked before the exam and demanded accountability from the NTA leadership. "NTA still won't answer the real question - were these papers leaked before the exam? Just like every other arm of the Modi government, NTA never says it's their fault. Just like every other compromised paper, I am absolutely sure there will be no accountability," he criticised.

Rahul Gandhi further said former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was "the first step, not the last".

"To every student sitting this exam again in September - you are not the problem. PM Modi built a system that cannot run an exam and then blames the students who take it. Your years are being stolen and we will not stop until PM Modi answers for it," he said.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also questioned how such serious errors could have gone unnoticed before the exams. He said the NTA committee had found wrongly written names of scholars, distorted book titles, language and grammatical errors, punctuation mistakes and non-standard terms in the papers.