ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration For UGC-NET Begins, Check The Dates And Schedule Of The Exam Here

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced important dates for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Two new subjects—Statistics and Forestry—have been introduced this year. The national-level examination determines the candidates' eligibilty for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), qualification for an Assistant Professor, and eligiblity for admission to a Ph D programme.