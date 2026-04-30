Registration For UGC-NET Begins, Check The Dates And Schedule Of The Exam Here
Two new subjects--statistics and forestry--introduced this year
Published : April 30, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced important dates for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Two new subjects—Statistics and Forestry—have been introduced this year. The national-level examination determines the candidates' eligibilty for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), qualification for an Assistant Professor, and eligiblity for admission to a Ph D programme.
📢 UGC Updates— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 29, 2026
University Grants Commission introduces FORESTRY as an additional subject to the existing list of subjects in UGC-NET.
📘 The subject will be available from June 2026 onwards
📝 The syllabus is available on the UGC-NET website
🔗 Read the UGC Notice:… pic.twitter.com/ih917Ina7I
As per the notification issued by the NTA, candidates can apply online from April 29, 2026 to May 20, 2026. The deadline for fee submission has also been set for May 20, 2026 (up to 11.50 PM). A window for making corrections to the application forms will be available from May 22 to May 24, 2026. Subsequently, information regarding the examination city will be released by June 10, and admit cards will be issued by June 15, 2026.
The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and all questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The examination will be held between June 22 and June 30, 2026. This time the examination will be conducted in 85 subjects.
📢 UGC Updates— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 29, 2026
University Grants Commission introduces STATISTICS as an additional subject to the existing list of subjects in UGC-NET.
📘 The subject will be available from June 2026 onwards
📝 The syllabus is available on the UGC-NET website
🔗 Read the UGC Notice:… pic.twitter.com/vYzmgXBSOk
Important Instructions:
- The application fee for UGC-NET June 2026 has been fixed at Rs 1,150 for the general category; Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and Rs 325 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates.
- Candidates can make fee payments via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
- Applications will be accepted exclusively through the online mode.
- A candidate may submit only one application form.
- The mobile number and email ID provided during registration must be active, as all updates will be sent to these channels.
- Candidates will be informed of their designated 'Exam City' by June 10, 2026
- Admit cards will be available for download starting June 15, 2026.
- Details regarding the examination date, shift, and centre will be provided on the admit card.
- After the examination, the candidates' response sheets and answer keys will be released on the NTA website.
- Subsequently, candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections.
- The results will be declared only after the final answer key has been released.
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