ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC-NET June 2026 Application Deadline Extended Till May 23

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday that the deadline for submitting online applications for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam has been extended to May 23.

In a post on X, the agency stated the new submission deadline is now May 23 by 10 am, extending the previous deadline of May 20. Additionally, the fee payment deadline has been extended until May 23 at 11:50 pm. The window for correcting application details has also been shifted and will now be open from May 25 to May 27 until 11:50 pm, replacing the original schedule of May 22 to May 24.