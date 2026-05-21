UGC-NET June 2026 Application Deadline Extended Till May 23
The window for correcting application details has also been shifted.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday that the deadline for submitting online applications for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam has been extended to May 23.
In a post on X, the agency stated the new submission deadline is now May 23 by 10 am, extending the previous deadline of May 20. Additionally, the fee payment deadline has been extended until May 23 at 11:50 pm. The window for correcting application details has also been shifted and will now be open from May 25 to May 27 until 11:50 pm, replacing the original schedule of May 22 to May 24.
📢 Good news for #UGCNET June 2026 aspirants!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 20, 2026
We've extended the application deadline to 23 May 2026 based on candidate requests.
✅ Apply: by 23 May, 10:00 AM
✅ Fee payment: by 23 May, 11:50 PM
✅ Form correction: 25–27 May
🔗 https://t.co/BNZVjMRwz1
Helpline: 011-40759000 |… pic.twitter.com/118CeU84oP
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of the online application form for UGC-NET June 2026," the agency said.
It said the decision was taken in continuation of its April 29 public notice regarding the submission of online application forms for the UGC-NET June 2026 for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as assistant professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
The NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of the online application form for UGC-NET June 2026, enabling the aspiring candidates to apply, the agency said.
Read more:
Registration For UGC-NET Begins, Check The Dates And Schedule Of The Exam Here