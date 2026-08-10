UGC NET Answer Key To Be Released This Week: NTA Announces Amid Candidates’ Protest Call
The delay in releasing UGC NET answer key has triggered concerns among students over PhD admissions and Assistant Professor admissions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026 along with CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be released this week.
The announcement comes a day before the UGC-NET candidates are scheduled to protest outside the NTA office in New Delhi over the delay.
Important Update!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 10, 2026
Provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on the official website this week.
Candidates will be able to view them, and to raise a challenge within the notified window.
Detailed… pic.twitter.com/OHFBH6lXCB
The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in multiple phases, with the main examination concluding on June 30 and a re-examination for affected centres on July 5. The provisional answer key has remained pending since then. The objection window, final answer key and result are also yet to be announced.
Candidates had planned to protest on August 11, demanding the immediate release of the answer key and a fixed timeline for the remaining stages of the result process.
The delay has left candidates uncertain about their scores and their eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admissions. Candidates said that the delay is particularly concerning for those waiting to apply for PhD programmes, where universities have already begun or are preparing to begin admission processes.
The delay is significantly longer than the answer-key timelines seen in recent UGC-NET cycles. In June 2025, the last examination was held on June 29 and the provisional answer key was released within six days on July 5. The final answer key and result were released on July 21.
In December 2025, the examination concluded on January 7, 2026, while the provisional answer key was released on January 14, followed by the result and final answer key on February 4.
Similarly, in December 2024, the examination ended on January 27, 2025, and the provisional answer key was released four days later on January 31. The final answer key and result were announced on February 22.
Delay Affecting Academic Plans, Complain Students
Candidates said that the prolonged wait is affecting their academic plans. "We have already waited for more than a month just for the answer key. Without it, we don't even know our expected scores or whether we should start preparing for the next stage,” Neha, a 28 years old UGC-NET aspirant told ETV Bharat.
Another candidate, Prateek said the delay is particularly difficult for students seeking PhD admission. “Universities have their own admission timelines. We cannot keep waiting indefinitely without knowing whether we have qualified for NET or JRF,” he said.
Harsh from Faridabad said, “UGC NET answer key feels like a myth, everyone talks about it, but nobody has actually seen it. Are you evaluating the papers, writing a new constitution, or waiting for the next NET cycle before releasing the answer key?”
Candidates have also raised concerns over the impact of the delay on those seeking JRF, saying a delayed result could push back their academic and research plans.
Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said that the continued delay in releasing the UGC NET answer keys is an example of NTA’s administrative incompetence and disregard for the concerns of lakhs of students. The students’ federation said that the UCG NET 2026 was conducted on June 30 and the re-examination for affected centres took place on July 5.
Mentioning that the current delay is nothing new for NTA, the SFI said the agency is always in a continuous crisis, allegedly failing to conduct exams in a transparent, accountable, and student-friendly manner.
“Over the past years, repeated controversies, examination irregularities, paper leaks, technical failures, and administrative lapses have severely eroded public confidence in the agency. Students across the country have consistently raised concerns regarding the credibility of examinations conducted by the NTA,” the SFI’s statement read. It further said that the government has failed to address these systemic issues despite widespread protests by students, teachers, and democratic organisations.
Furthermore, SFI has urged the NTA to immediately release the UGC NET provisional answer key without any further delay and issue a fixed date and time for the objection window, the final answer key, and the JRF, PhD admission results. It has also demanded better transparency in all examination processes and accountability for the repeated administrative failure.
What Teachers Say?
Yogesh Kumar Rai, assistant professor at JNU, told ETV Bharat, "The delay in the UGC NET answer key is by now familiar. What it exposes is a deeper institutional failing: public examination bodies continue to treat students as subjects of process rather than as the purpose of the system".
Rai said that NTA and similar agencies exist to serve the academic futures of aspirants, not the convenience of administrative calendars. "When the answer key is withheld without a clear timeline, the cost is borne entirely by students - disrupted PhD admissions, delayed JRFs, and forced compromises with private universities simply to keep careers moving. Quality assurance is necessary; open-ended opacity is not," he said.
He added, “Three corrective steps are straightforward. First, release the provisional answer key without further delay and publish a firm calendar for objections and results. Second, institutionalise mandatory public timelines for every stage of the examination cycle so that delay ceases to be discretionary. Third, align result schedules with university and fellowship calendars so that the system enables, rather than obstructs, academic progression.”
“Until these changes are made, every delayed key will continue to signal that the institution has inverted its priorities. Public examinations must once again place student welfare at the centre, not as an afterthought, but as their founding reason,” Rai said.
The UGC-NET is conducted to determine eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes. The June 2026 examination covered 87 subjects.
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