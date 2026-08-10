ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC NET Answer Key To Be Released This Week: NTA Announces Amid Candidates’ Protest Call

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026 along with CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be released this week.

The announcement comes a day before the UGC-NET candidates are scheduled to protest outside the NTA office in New Delhi over the delay.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in multiple phases, with the main examination concluding on June 30 and a re-examination for affected centres on July 5. The provisional answer key has remained pending since then. The objection window, final answer key and result are also yet to be announced.

Candidates had planned to protest on August 11, demanding the immediate release of the answer key and a fixed timeline for the remaining stages of the result process.

The delay has left candidates uncertain about their scores and their eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admissions. Candidates said that the delay is particularly concerning for those waiting to apply for PhD programmes, where universities have already begun or are preparing to begin admission processes.

The delay is significantly longer than the answer-key timelines seen in recent UGC-NET cycles. In June 2025, the last examination was held on June 29 and the provisional answer key was released within six days on July 5. The final answer key and result were released on July 21.

In December 2025, the examination concluded on January 7, 2026, while the provisional answer key was released on January 14, followed by the result and final answer key on February 4.

Similarly, in December 2024, the examination ended on January 27, 2025, and the provisional answer key was released four days later on January 31. The final answer key and result were announced on February 22.

Delay Affecting Academic Plans, Complain Students

Candidates said that the prolonged wait is affecting their academic plans. "We have already waited for more than a month just for the answer key. Without it, we don't even know our expected scores or whether we should start preparing for the next stage,” Neha, a 28 years old UGC-NET aspirant told ETV Bharat.

Another candidate, Prateek said the delay is particularly difficult for students seeking PhD admission. “Universities have their own admission timelines. We cannot keep waiting indefinitely without knowing whether we have qualified for NET or JRF,” he said.