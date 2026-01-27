UGC Equity Rules Trigger Protests Nationwide; Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Assures No Discrimination
UGC’s new regulations triggered protests and student demonstrations, while the Centre assured there would be no discrimination or misuse of the provisions.
New Delhi: Amid protests in Delhi and several other states over the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the controversy, assuring students and faculty that the rules “will not lead to discrimination and no one can misuse the law”.
Pradhan said, “I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law.” He added that no one would be harassed and that authorities would ensure the provisions are not misused.
His remarks emphasised that the intent of the regulations is protective. Government sources also indicated that the Ministry of Education may issue further clarifications to address concerns and counter misinformation.
Critics, however, argue that the rules lack clear procedural safeguards and could be misapplied, especially against General Category students. These concerns have fuelled protests and also led to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court.
Protest In Delhi
In the national capital, members of the Savarna Army held a protest outside the UGC headquarters at ITO, opposing the new regulations. Following the call for a gherao, security was tightened and multiple barricades were put up around the UGC office.
Despite restrictions, several protesters led by Savarna Army National General Secretary Shivam Singh reached near the headquarters but were stopped before proceeding and began a sit-in near the barricades.
Singh said, “Members of the Savarna community are united in opposition to the new UGC law. We are here to demand that this law be withdrawn. In our view, this law brought by the Modi government goes against the interests of the Savarna community and may affect our children’s future.”
He added, “We had given 10:30 am as the time for our protest, but the police are stopping us. We will not stop. More supporters are on the way. The government will have to withdraw this. In the name of this bill, injustice is being done against Savarnas.”
Singh further warned, “Students have organised for change before. If this law is not withdrawn, our protest will continue. We will maintain our sit-in regardless of police presence.”
Protesters raised slogans such as “We want freedom”, “Freedom from casteism”, “Freedom through unity” and “Take back the UGC black law”.
At the same time, a separate group of students from Delhi colleges also demonstrated outside the UGC office, submitting a memorandum seeking the rollback of the regulations. Protesters said the rules could create “chaos” on campuses and alleged that the burden of proof might shift entirely to the accused, with inadequate safeguards in place.
Alokit Tripathi, a PhD scholar from Delhi University (DU), said UGC officials received their submission and agreed to discuss certain demands. According to him, the commission assured that the demand to include representation from the General Category in Equity Squads would be considered, further clarification would be issued within 15 days, and mechanisms would be put in place to discourage false complaints.
Posters at the protest urged students to say “No to UGC discrimination” and called for wider student unity.
Protests Spread To States
The agitation is no longer limited to Delhi. Demonstrations were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, indicating that opposition to the framework is widening.
In Uttar Pradesh, protests were held in Varanasi, Amethi, and Bareilly, where student groups and members of upper-caste communities gathered at district headquarters and public spaces to demand the immediate withdrawal of the regulations.
Protesters argued that anti-discrimination mechanisms should apply uniformly to all students, irrespective of caste identity, and alleged that the present framework creates an imbalance in grievance redressal.
In Amethi, demonstrators warned that if their concerns were not addressed, they would intensify the agitation and march to Delhi. In Varanasi, protesting students said campus harmony could be disturbed if safeguards were not clarified.
Support And Opposition
The regulations have triggered divisions within student and social groups. While several student bodies representing general category students have opposed the framework, Left-backed student organisation All India Students’ Association (AISA) expressed support for the intent of the regulations, saying the inclusion of OBCs within equity protection was a positive step.
However, AISA also raised concerns about the lack of clarity in representation norms for SC, ST, OBC, and women members of Equity Committees, and said the definition of discrimination remains broad and insufficiently detailed.
Beyond campuses, Hindu spiritual leaders have also commented. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya cautioned against pitting caste groups against one another, while Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said he had written to the Prime Minister, urging the withdrawal of the rules and expressing concern about possible misuse.
Plea Filed In The Supreme Court
A plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges Regulation 3(c), alleging that the definition of caste-based discrimination is “non-inclusionary” and excludes non-reserved categories from institutional protection.
The petition argues that this denies grievance redress to general category individuals and violates the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 15(1), and 21. It seeks a stay on the provision, a caste-neutral definition of discrimination, and equal access to institutional mechanisms for all students.
What The Regulations Say
The UGC equity regulations, notified on January 13, aim to address caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities.
Under the framework, institutions are required to establish:
- Equal Opportunity Centres
- Equity Committees
- Dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms
- 24×7 helplines
These mechanisms are specifically designed to handle complaints from students belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities.
The government maintains that these measures align with constitutional principles of social justice and are intended to create safer, more inclusive campuses. Critics, however, argue that the regulations lack clearly defined procedural safeguards and verification standards.
