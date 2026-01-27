ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC Equity Rules Trigger Protests Nationwide; Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Assures No Discrimination

New Delhi: Amid protests in Delhi and several other states over the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the controversy, assuring students and faculty that the rules “will not lead to discrimination and no one can misuse the law”.

Pradhan said, “I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law.” He added that no one would be harassed and that authorities would ensure the provisions are not misused.

His remarks emphasised that the intent of the regulations is protective. Government sources also indicated that the Ministry of Education may issue further clarifications to address concerns and counter misinformation.

Critics, however, argue that the rules lack clear procedural safeguards and could be misapplied, especially against General Category students. These concerns have fuelled protests and also led to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court.

Protest In Delhi

In the national capital, members of the Savarna Army held a protest outside the UGC headquarters at ITO, opposing the new regulations. Following the call for a gherao, security was tightened and multiple barricades were put up around the UGC office.

Despite restrictions, several protesters led by Savarna Army National General Secretary Shivam Singh reached near the headquarters but were stopped before proceeding and began a sit-in near the barricades.

Singh said, “Members of the Savarna community are united in opposition to the new UGC law. We are here to demand that this law be withdrawn. In our view, this law brought by the Modi government goes against the interests of the Savarna community and may affect our children’s future.”

He added, “We had given 10:30 am as the time for our protest, but the police are stopping us. We will not stop. More supporters are on the way. The government will have to withdraw this. In the name of this bill, injustice is being done against Savarnas.”

Singh further warned, “Students have organised for change before. If this law is not withdrawn, our protest will continue. We will maintain our sit-in regardless of police presence.”

Protesters raised slogans such as “We want freedom”, “Freedom from casteism”, “Freedom through unity” and “Take back the UGC black law”.

At the same time, a separate group of students from Delhi colleges also demonstrated outside the UGC office, submitting a memorandum seeking the rollback of the regulations. Protesters said the rules could create “chaos” on campuses and alleged that the burden of proof might shift entirely to the accused, with inadequate safeguards in place.

Alokit Tripathi, a PhD scholar from Delhi University (DU), said UGC officials received their submission and agreed to discuss certain demands. According to him, the commission assured that the demand to include representation from the General Category in Equity Squads would be considered, further clarification would be issued within 15 days, and mechanisms would be put in place to discourage false complaints.

Posters at the protest urged students to say “No to UGC discrimination” and called for wider student unity.