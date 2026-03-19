ETV Bharat / bharat

Double Festive Cheer: Ugadi And Eid Bring Joy, Rush And Renewed Bonds Across Communities

Bengaluru: The City of Flowers witnessed vibrant celebrations on Thursday as people across Karnataka marked Ugadi, the Kannada New Year, with traditional rituals, prayers and festive shopping. Devotees thronged temples from early morning, including Chokkanathaswamy Temple, ISKCON Temple and Kote Venkataramana Temple, seeking blessings for health, peace and prosperity.

Homes were decorated with mango leaf toranas and colourful rangoli, while families prepared traditional delicacies. Markets such as KR Market, Yeshwanthpur, Gandhi Bazaar and Jayanagar saw heavy footfall as people purchased flowers, fruits and seasonal essentials.

“There is a huge rush over the past two days, and it peaked this morning,” said a flower vendor at KR Market, noting high demand for mango leaves and flowers. Another shopper, Divya, said, “Ugadi brings new beginnings. We prayed for happiness and a peaceful year ahead.” Shweta added, “Despite rising prices, the festive spirit has not reduced. People are eager to celebrate with their families.” Narasimha said, “Ugadi is about hope and renewal. We look forward to good rains and a better year.”

Prices of flowers have surged, with jasmine and crossandra selling between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per kg. Despite intermittent rains in the city, the festive mood remained unaffected.