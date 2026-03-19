Double Festive Cheer: Ugadi And Eid Bring Joy, Rush And Renewed Bonds Across Communities
From Temple Crowds to Iftar Gatherings, Ugadi and Eid Together Reflect Harmony Across Bengaluru
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: The City of Flowers witnessed vibrant celebrations on Thursday as people across Karnataka marked Ugadi, the Kannada New Year, with traditional rituals, prayers and festive shopping. Devotees thronged temples from early morning, including Chokkanathaswamy Temple, ISKCON Temple and Kote Venkataramana Temple, seeking blessings for health, peace and prosperity.
Homes were decorated with mango leaf toranas and colourful rangoli, while families prepared traditional delicacies. Markets such as KR Market, Yeshwanthpur, Gandhi Bazaar and Jayanagar saw heavy footfall as people purchased flowers, fruits and seasonal essentials.
“There is a huge rush over the past two days, and it peaked this morning,” said a flower vendor at KR Market, noting high demand for mango leaves and flowers. Another shopper, Divya, said, “Ugadi brings new beginnings. We prayed for happiness and a peaceful year ahead.” Shweta added, “Despite rising prices, the festive spirit has not reduced. People are eager to celebrate with their families.” Narasimha said, “Ugadi is about hope and renewal. We look forward to good rains and a better year.”
Prices of flowers have surged, with jasmine and crossandra selling between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per kg. Despite intermittent rains in the city, the festive mood remained unaffected.
Travel Surge Ahead of Long Weekend
With Ugadi on March 19 and Eid-ul-Fitr expected on March 21, a long weekend has led to a surge in travel. Bus stations and highways witnessed heavy crowds as people headed to their hometowns, causing traffic congestion across Bengaluru.
The festival, marking the beginning of the Shri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara, is also observed as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and coincides with the start of Chaitra Navratri in North India.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended greetings, saying, “Accepting both sorrow and joy with balance is the message of Yugadi. May this festival bring new hope, new thoughts and positive change in everyone’s life.”
Ramadan Concludes, Eid-ul-Fitr Preparations Intensify
As Ugadi celebrations continue, the Muslim community is preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, which concludes on Friday. Across Bengaluru, Iftar gatherings brought together people from different communities, reflecting unity and shared traditions.
Markets and malls have seen increased activity, with people shopping for clothes, footwear and festive items. Rahil said, “Eid preparation is not just about shopping, it is about sharing happiness with family and those in need.” Asif noted, “We are busy with last-minute preparations, but the focus remains on prayer, gratitude and peace.” Altamash added, “This year feels special as festivals are close together. It brings people closer.”
The overlap of Ugadi and Eid has created a unique atmosphere of harmony, with people exchanging greetings and participating in each other’s celebrations. The season has brought a message of unity, as communities come together in hope, respect and shared joy.
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