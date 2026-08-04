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Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest: Who Said What After Tamil Nadu LoP Was Picked Up Over Alleged Remarks At Cauvery Protest

Chennai: A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu following the arrest of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his actor friend during a protest over Cauvery water in Thanjavur. The DMK maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and directed at the government's functioning, and not any individual.

Udhayanidhi was picked up by Thanjavur East Police from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, on Tuesday and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. The Madras High Court later directed the police to release him after completing the inquiry and asked the DMK MLA to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

The controversy began when a section of the crowd started chanting the actress' name while Udhayanidhi was addressing the gathering. He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there." He later clarified that he was referring to Cauvery water.

However, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with Thanjavur Police, alleging that Udhayanidhi had made a double-entendre remark against the popular south Indian actress during his speech at the protest. Udhayanidhi was subsequently booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Who Said What?

DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned Udhayanidhi's arrest and said the government should approach the court if it wanted to take action against him. "If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict. But, lacking the courage to confront the DMK as an opposition party, for the government to resort to such oppressive tactics is against the law," she said.

"Arresting the Opposition Leader in this way, solely to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session starting tomorrow, is blatant cowardice," she added.

VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said Udhayanidhi's remark came after people at the Cauvery protest began chanting an actress' name.

He said Udhayanidhi appeared to have made the remark sarcastically and that it carried an unintended double meaning. However, Thirumavalavan said the Leader of the Opposition should have avoided such a style of speaking, particularly when it could be seen as demeaning a woman.

He said such remarks were not in line with "civilized politics" and criticised Udhayanidhi for tailoring his words to the expectations of those around him.

At the same time, Thirumavalavan said the ruling party could improve its goodwill by not imprisoning the Leader of the Opposition when the Assembly was scheduled to meet on August 5.

He also said the controversy could be used as an opportunity for political parties and the public to unite over Cauvery water rights and draw the attention of the Centre.

Meanwhile, Vice-President of Tamil Nadu BJP unit Khushbu Sundar strongly criticised Udhayanidhi's speech, calling it "crass, cheap and deeply derogatory".

"Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit," she said, questioned what could be expected if people with such a mindset aspired to lead a political party and govern the state.

Khushbu said treating abuse and insults against women as political theatre was unacceptable and warned that once women's dignity became a political casualty, no family, including one's own, would be immune.