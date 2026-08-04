Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest: Who Said What After Tamil Nadu LoP Was Picked Up Over Alleged Remarks At Cauvery Protest
The DMK alleged that Udhayanidhi's arrest was aimed at preventing him from raising the Cauvery issue in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Chennai: A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu following the arrest of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his actor friend during a protest over Cauvery water in Thanjavur. The DMK maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and directed at the government's functioning, and not any individual.
Udhayanidhi was picked up by Thanjavur East Police from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, on Tuesday and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. The Madras High Court later directed the police to release him after completing the inquiry and asked the DMK MLA to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.
The controversy began when a section of the crowd started chanting the actress' name while Udhayanidhi was addressing the gathering. He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there." He later clarified that he was referring to Cauvery water.
However, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with Thanjavur Police, alleging that Udhayanidhi had made a double-entendre remark against the popular south Indian actress during his speech at the protest. Udhayanidhi was subsequently booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
Who Said What?
DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned Udhayanidhi's arrest and said the government should approach the court if it wanted to take action against him. "If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict. But, lacking the courage to confront the DMK as an opposition party, for the government to resort to such oppressive tactics is against the law," she said.
எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு. @Udhaystalin அவர்களைத் தனிப்பட்ட முறையில் பழிவாங்க வேண்டும் என்றால், அரசு வழக்குத் தொடுக்கட்டும். நீதிமன்றம் தீர்ப்பளிக்கட்டும்.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 4, 2026
ஆனால், எதிர்க்கட்சியாக இருக்கும் தி.மு.க-வை எதிர்கொள்ளத் துணிச்சலின்றி, இப்படியான அடக்குமுறைகளில் தவெக அரசு ஈடுபடுவது…
"Arresting the Opposition Leader in this way, solely to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session starting tomorrow, is blatant cowardice," she added.
VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said Udhayanidhi's remark came after people at the Cauvery protest began chanting an actress' name.
He said Udhayanidhi appeared to have made the remark sarcastically and that it carried an unintended double meaning. However, Thirumavalavan said the Leader of the Opposition should have avoided such a style of speaking, particularly when it could be seen as demeaning a woman.
He said such remarks were not in line with "civilized politics" and criticised Udhayanidhi for tailoring his words to the expectations of those around him.
அண்மையில் திமுக சார்பில் காவிரி நீர் உரிமைக்காக தஞ்சையில் நடைபெற்ற ஆர்ப்பாட்டத்தில் பேசிய எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் உதயநிதி ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள், 'இரட்டுற மொழிதல்' என்னும் வகையில் எள்ளி நகையாடும் கருத்தொன்றைக் கூறியிருக்கிறார்.— Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) August 4, 2026
எதிர்க்கட்சிகளின் மீது பொய்வழக்குப் போடுவதிலேயே…
At the same time, Thirumavalavan said the ruling party could improve its goodwill by not imprisoning the Leader of the Opposition when the Assembly was scheduled to meet on August 5.
He also said the controversy could be used as an opportunity for political parties and the public to unite over Cauvery water rights and draw the attention of the Centre.
Meanwhile, Vice-President of Tamil Nadu BJP unit Khushbu Sundar strongly criticised Udhayanidhi's speech, calling it "crass, cheap and deeply derogatory".
"Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit," she said, questioned what could be expected if people with such a mindset aspired to lead a political party and govern the state.
Khushbu said treating abuse and insults against women as political theatre was unacceptable and warned that once women's dignity became a political casualty, no family, including one's own, would be immune.
Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 4, 2026
If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us. What else can one expect…
She said public discourse must have boundaries regardless of political differences and that women should not be treated as political pawns.
The BJP leader further said that when political opponents could not be matched on “performance, vision or leadership”, personal insults and vulgarity became an easy escape.
Referring to Udhayanidhi and his father MK Stalin, she said they had faced controversies in the past but that such controversies should not become the standard for public life.
Khushbu also demanded that Udhayanidhi tenders an unconditional public apology to the actress.
TVK spokesperson Americai Narayanan also criticised Udhayanidhi, accusing him of using a farmers' platform to make derogatory remarks against women.
Speaking to ANI, Narayanan said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin is no longer called by his name. The women and people of Tamil Nadu have given him a new name: ‘vulgar nidhi.’ His comments are shameful."
He said he had looked forward to Udhayanidhi's speech at the Cauvery protest because he is the Leader of the Opposition, but alleged that he instead used the farmers' platform to speak ill about women.
Congress MP Jothimani also criticised the remark and said women should not be dragged into political battles. "I saw the video where a woman was objectified in an objectionable manner. When a woman who has nothing to do with politics is named, he should have reprimanded the party workers. This is objectionable. I was shocked to see this coming from Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a staunch follower of Periyar. Don't drag women in politics in this manner. Women of this country are no longer willing to take such things," she told ANI.
DMK Defends Udhayanidhi, Calls Case False
The DMK strongly condemned Udhayanidhi's arrest and alleged that the TVK government had registered a false case against him after he criticised the ruling dispensation over the Cauvery issue.
The party said Udhayanidhi had spoken about the Cauvery issue at the protest without naming anyone and questioned the allegations that he had made an obscene or double-entendre remark.
The DMK alleged that instead of responding to the issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition, the TVK government had filed a false case against him.
Delhi: DMK MP P. Wilson says, " it is very unfortunate that our leader of opposition, mr udhayanidhi stalin, has been arrested today for the simple reason that he questioned the tamil nadu government, which has been reluctant to seek the release of 3,500 cusecs of water from… pic.twitter.com/kNZgaV44b4— IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026
The party also pointed to alleged objectionable remarks made by leaders associated with the ruling dispensation in the past and questioned their moral authority to criticise Udhayanidhi.
Referring to Chief Minister Vijay's films and public remarks, the DMK alleged that the ruling party had no moral authority to accuse others of using inappropriate language.
The party further alleged that TVK had not protested over issues such as remarks attributed to BJP leaders on the Mekedatu dam, the arrest of farmers by Maharashtra Police or matters relating to Tamil Thai Vazhthu, but had chosen to organise a protest against Udhayanidhi.
The DMK also alleged that the complaint was filed only a day before Udhayanidhi's arrest and questioned the speed with which the action was taken.
It referred to another case involving Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan and alleged that no similar action had been taken despite accusations made by a complainant.
The DMK further alleged that Udhayanidhi's arrest was aimed at preventing him from raising the Cauvery issue in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.
The party said arrests would not weaken the DMK and asserted that it had faced “countless arrests, imprisonment, torture, and repression”. It vowed to continue its political fight against what it called the "fascist TVK government".
Read More:
Udhayanidhi Will Be Released Today, Govt Tells HC Hours After His Arrest Over 'Double Entendre' On CM Vijay And Actor Friend At Cauvery Protest