ETV Bharat / bharat

UDF Recommends Statutory Body Answerable To Parliament For Conducting NEET

New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Monday suggested that a statutory body, answerable to Parliament and subject to stronger public accountability, is essential for conducting high-stakes national examinations such as NEET.

The recommendation was given to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports during a meeting in New Delhi. The UDF also called for a strict inquiry into the possible misuse of the National Emblem by National Testing Agency (NTA), considering its registration as a society and the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The UDF has urged that the competent authorities should examine whether the use of the emblem and official representation by NTA is legally authorised and compliant with applicable law.

The meeting was called by committee chairman Digvijay Singh regarding the use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT, and issues concerning NEET and the National Testing Agency after the 2026 NEET paper leak issue raised a massive hue and cry across the country.

“The United Doctors Front today presented its views and suggestions before the Chairman, Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports,” Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson, United Doctors Front told ETV Bharat.

In its submission, UDF stated that the concerns surrounding NEET are not limited only to the mode of examination, but also relate to the larger issue of transparency, statutory accountability, confidentiality, and credibility of the examination-conducting body.

UDF recommended that the present structure of the National Testing Agency should be dissolved and replaced and a new national examination body should be constituted through an Act of Parliament.

Further, UDF submitted that the concerns relating to NEET-UG 2026 should not be treated in isolation. “The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak concerns should be investigated along with unresolved issues from NEET-UG 2024, including the special registration window, centre allotment patterns, grace marks issue, role of agencies and centres, and allegations of non-cooperation in earlier investigations,” said Dr Mittal.