UDF Recommends Statutory Body Answerable To Parliament For Conducting NEET
The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports reviewed issues concerning NEET and the National Testing Agency, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Monday suggested that a statutory body, answerable to Parliament and subject to stronger public accountability, is essential for conducting high-stakes national examinations such as NEET.
The recommendation was given to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports during a meeting in New Delhi. The UDF also called for a strict inquiry into the possible misuse of the National Emblem by National Testing Agency (NTA), considering its registration as a society and the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.
The UDF has urged that the competent authorities should examine whether the use of the emblem and official representation by NTA is legally authorised and compliant with applicable law.
The meeting was called by committee chairman Digvijay Singh regarding the use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT, and issues concerning NEET and the National Testing Agency after the 2026 NEET paper leak issue raised a massive hue and cry across the country.
“The United Doctors Front today presented its views and suggestions before the Chairman, Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports,” Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson, United Doctors Front told ETV Bharat.
In its submission, UDF stated that the concerns surrounding NEET are not limited only to the mode of examination, but also relate to the larger issue of transparency, statutory accountability, confidentiality, and credibility of the examination-conducting body.
UDF recommended that the present structure of the National Testing Agency should be dissolved and replaced and a new national examination body should be constituted through an Act of Parliament.
Further, UDF submitted that the concerns relating to NEET-UG 2026 should not be treated in isolation. “The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak concerns should be investigated along with unresolved issues from NEET-UG 2024, including the special registration window, centre allotment patterns, grace marks issue, role of agencies and centres, and allegations of non-cooperation in earlier investigations,” said Dr Mittal.
The UDF has emphasised that repeated controversies surrounding NEET have severely affected the confidence of lakhs of medical aspirants and their families. The organisation urged for a comprehensive, time-bound, and transparent investigation into all institutional lapses, officials, agencies, vendors, centres, and persons responsible.
Dr Babita Sikriwal & Dr Rakesh Beniwal from UDF said that NEET is not merely an examination, but the gateway to India’s medical education system. “Therefore, the process must be transparent, fair, secure, and accountable,” they said.
The UDF expressed hope that the Parliamentary Committee will consider the suggestions in the larger interest of students, medical education, and public trust.
The meeting was attended by Vineet Joshi, secretary in the department of Higher Education, Puniya Salila Srivastava, secretary in the department of Health and Family Welfare and Abhishek Singh-DG NTA.
Monday’s meeting was the third in a series following the NEET paper leak issue.
Last week, another Parliamentary Committee of Rajya Sabha on Government Assurances reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming NEET-UG retest and the progress of the investigation into the paper leak case, with senior officials from the Union Education and Health Ministries, the National Testing Agency (NTA), National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appearing before the panel.
The committee, chaired by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Dr M Thambidurai, had summoned the officials in connection with assurances given by the government in Parliament regarding the conduct of examinations by the NTA.
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