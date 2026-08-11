Uddhav Thackeray Faction Tells Supreme Court: Legislative Split Isn't Party Split
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray faction contended before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a split in a legislative wing cannot, by itself, be treated as a split in the political party, and that the Election Commission of India (ECI) acted unlawfully by recognising the Eknath Shinde‑led group as the "real Shiv Sena" and awarding it the bow‑and‑arrow symbol.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The submissions were made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) before the bench.
The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the ECI's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.
During the hearing, it was argued that the poll panel had no power under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to adjudicate whether the internal constitution of an already registered political party was democratic or undemocratic.
Sibal said Section 29A, primarily governs the registration of political parties and requires them to affirm allegiance to the Constitution and the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy.
Sibal vehemently argued against the poll panel’s decision and stressed that the assumption that a split in the legislative party means a split in the political party is unlawful and liable to be set aside.
It was submitted that the split had to occur within the original political party and only thereafter could one-third of the legislators constitute a separate group.
"This issue was considered in a judgment," he argued, adding that the court rejected the argument that legislators wear two hats: one as members of the original political party and another as members of the legislative party.
Sibal said the poll panel relied upon two judgments to conclude that there was a split in the political party based on a split in the legislature party. “But neither judgment supports that proposition," he added.
He said therefore, the impugned order, insofar as it assumes jurisdiction in the "Symbols Order" merely on the basis of a split in the legislative wing, is "unlawful and liable to be set aside".
He said the poll panel had relied principally on communications concerning separate meetings of the two groups, the appointment of rival legislature party leaders and chief whips, and disqualification proceedings against MLAs.
Sibal also challenged the ECI's decision to disregard the Shiv Sena's 2018 constitution on the ground that it was undemocratic. He pointed out that members of the Shinde faction had themselves obtained positions and benefits under the same constitution.
Sibal insisted that even if the 2018 constitution were assumed to be undemocratic, that could not justify transferring the party's name and symbol to the rival faction. The hearing in the matter will continue tomorrow.
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