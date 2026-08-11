ETV Bharat / bharat

Uddhav Thackeray Faction Tells Supreme Court: Legislative Split Isn't Party Split

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, centre, and others during a press conference, at Bandra, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray faction contended before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a split in a legislative wing cannot, by itself, be treated as a split in the political party, and that the Election Commission of India (ECI) acted unlawfully by recognising the Eknath Shinde‑led group as the "real Shiv Sena" and awarding it the bow‑and‑arrow symbol.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The submissions were made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) before the bench.

The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the ECI's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.

During the hearing, it was argued that the poll panel had no power under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to adjudicate whether the internal constitution of an already registered political party was democratic or undemocratic.

Sibal said Section 29A, primarily governs the registration of political parties and requires them to affirm allegiance to the Constitution and the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy.

Sibal vehemently argued against the poll panel’s decision and stressed that the assumption that a split in the legislative party means a split in the political party is unlawful and liable to be set aside.

It was submitted that the split had to occur within the original political party and only thereafter could one-third of the legislators constitute a separate group.