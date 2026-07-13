ETV Bharat / bharat

Uddhav Urges Leaders To Gather In Delhi On July 20 To Demand Resignation Of Dharmendra Pradhan

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has urged all political parties to join the protests in Delhi, on July 20, to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, education minister over the NEET paper leaks ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has received support from Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, who appealed to all opposition parties to join hands to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the alleged NEET exam paper leak.

Wangchuk is currently on a fast-unto-death at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and today marks the 16th day of his fast as concerns have risen over his deteriorating health. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav declared his support for Wangchuk's agitation and appealed to all political parties and Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the protest scheduled for July 20, in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "A few days ago, I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk over the phone. I requested him not to undertake a fast-unto-death, since this government does not care about anybody. He told me he wasn't worried about his future. He insisted that the welfare of our country should come first."

Uddhav added, "I was left speechless. What to say about a person who disregards his own life for the sake of the nation? Such is Wangchuk's commitment to the future of our youth."

'Government not concerned about the future of the youth'

"There is widespread discontent among students across the country since the time of NEET paper leak. The CJP called for mass protests demanding the resignation of the education minister. Hundreds of students and parents have joined these CJP protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar," he said.

Thackeray alleged, "The Union Government has turned a blind eye to all these problems, while some students even committed suicide. The government has not bothered about the problems of our youth."