Uddhav Urges Leaders To Gather In Delhi On July 20 To Demand Resignation Of Dharmendra Pradhan
Uddhav declared his support for Sonam Wangchuk's agitation and appealed to all to participate in the protest on July 20 in Delhi.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has received support from Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, who appealed to all opposition parties to join hands to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
Wangchuk is currently on a fast-unto-death at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and today marks the 16th day of his fast as concerns have risen over his deteriorating health. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav declared his support for Wangchuk's agitation and appealed to all political parties and Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the protest scheduled for July 20, in Delhi.
Uddhav Thackeray said, "A few days ago, I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk over the phone. I requested him not to undertake a fast-unto-death, since this government does not care about anybody. He told me he wasn't worried about his future. He insisted that the welfare of our country should come first."
Uddhav added, "I was left speechless. What to say about a person who disregards his own life for the sake of the nation? Such is Wangchuk's commitment to the future of our youth."
'Government not concerned about the future of the youth'
"There is widespread discontent among students across the country since the time of NEET paper leak. The CJP called for mass protests demanding the resignation of the education minister. Hundreds of students and parents have joined these CJP protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar," he said.
Thackeray alleged, "The Union Government has turned a blind eye to all these problems, while some students even committed suicide. The government has not bothered about the problems of our youth."
"The government is not concerned about the future of the youth. It is only interested in splitting up the opposition parties. The nation's future is at stake, yet the government has no time to address these basic problems. Instead of respecting the wisdom of people like Sonam Wangchuk, attempts are being made to label him as anti-national. The central government continues to ignore him even after the 16th day of his fast," he alleged.
'All MPs Should Attend the July 20 Protest'
Speaking about the protest scheduled for July 20 in Delhi, Uddhav said, "This is not a fight of just one individual. It concerns the future of lakhs of students across the country. Hence I urge MPs from all parties to participate in this protest. If there is any humanity left in BJP MPs, they too should join this agitation."
'The Central Government Must Take Serious Note'
Noting that the president of CJP, Abhijit Dipke, initiated the protest at Jantar Mantar, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Abhijit Dipke is amplifying the voice of the nation's youth. There is a possibility that certain miscreants likely inciting the violence before the July 20 protests in order to malign the movement. The Central Government needs to take serious cognisance of this."
Reiterating the demand for education minister Pradhan's resignation, Thackeray said, "During Anna Hazare's agitation, the then-Central Government had engaged in dialogue. What is wrong with replacing a minister if they are failing to deliver results? What is the problem in accepting Pradhan's resignation and appointing a capable person in his place?"
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