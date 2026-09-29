ETV Bharat / bharat

Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Will Undertake A Protest March On October 4, In Mumbai Against ECI

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will undertake a protest march from Byculla to the BMC headquarters on October 4, in Mumbai against ECI ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Immediately after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a protest in Mumbai starting from October 2, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Raj, president of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena have announced to hold a joint march on October 4. They made this announcement in a joint presser on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Both Uddhav and Raj will commence this march from Byculla at 10:00 AM on October 4, and proceed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Support for CJP protest Uddhav said, "Both our parties have extended full support to the jail bharo (go to prison) protests that are being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai on October 2. Shiv Sena (UBT) and I have previously supported their protests that were held at Jantar Mantar." Uddhav informed that a meeting of the INDIA alliance is scheduled to take place at the national level on September 30, wherein the issue of extending support to CJP protests will be discussed. Meanwhile, Raj stated, "This issue concerns the insults voters have endured so far. Their mandate has been disrespected, and the protest is being organised precisely for these reasons." This joint press conference was held at Raj’s Mumbai residence, Shivtirth. During this conference, details regarding issues concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the march proposed for October 4 were shared by the two cousins.