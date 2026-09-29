Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Will Undertake A Protest March On October 4, In Mumbai Against ECI
This protest march will have no flag of any political party except the tricolour
Published : September 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Mumbai: Immediately after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a protest in Mumbai starting from October 2, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Raj, president of Maharashtra Navanirman Sena have announced to hold a joint march on October 4. They made this announcement in a joint presser on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Both Uddhav and Raj will commence this march from Byculla at 10:00 AM on October 4, and proceed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
Support for CJP protest
Uddhav said, "Both our parties have extended full support to the jail bharo (go to prison) protests that are being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai on October 2. Shiv Sena (UBT) and I have previously supported their protests that were held at Jantar Mantar."
Uddhav informed that a meeting of the INDIA alliance is scheduled to take place at the national level on September 30, wherein the issue of extending support to CJP protests will be discussed.
Meanwhile, Raj stated, "This issue concerns the insults voters have endured so far. Their mandate has been disrespected, and the protest is being organised precisely for these reasons."
This joint press conference was held at Raj’s Mumbai residence, Shivtirth. During this conference, details regarding issues concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the march proposed for October 4 were shared by the two cousins.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut stated, "An appeal is being made for all parties to be part of this agitation, which is against the SIR."
Raut announced the first clarion call for these protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be raised in Mumbai.
A call for all-party participation
"We have been saying consistently that the ECI is no longer an independent body. It works for the government. We have raised the issue of the manipulation of EVMs. A detailed discussion on these issues would take place on October 4."
After the march, the future course of action too will be determined and announced by the parties that will participate. Raut also stated that all political parties will be invited to participate. "We welcome even leaders from the ruling party to join the march, if they wish to do so."
The specifics for this march are - there will be no political party flags at this rally, since the focus is on peoples' issues and not any particular political party. Raut stated, "This is not a rally organised by any single political party, but one aimed at saving India's Constitution. Everyone would carry only the Tricolour."
Stating that there is no sense of competition in this agitation, Raut added that everyone is free to stage protests at their own level. Commenting on why the BJP objects to criticism of the Election Commission, Raut remarked, "A guilty conscience needs no accuser."
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