UCC To Be Implemented In All NDA-ruled States By 2029: Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister described the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as a big step in strengthening national security.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:46 AM IST
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be introduced in all 21 NDA-ruled states by 2029.
"We have introduced UCC in several states, and I am confident that we will introduce UCC in all 21 states governed by the NDA before 2029," he said at a press conference here on Sunday. The next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for 2029.
"We have abolished triple talaq and gave equal rights to Muslim women," he said, highlighting the achievements of the Centre over the last 12 years and the BJP's 25-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Describing the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as a big step in strengthening national security, Shah asserted that Kashmir was now fully integrated with India.
"It was believed that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was impossible, but we had achieved it without a single drop of blood being shed or a bullet being fired," he said.
वर्ष 2029 तक NDA शासित सभी राज्यों में समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC) आएगा। pic.twitter.com/bMHKNSmuWJ— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2026
Shah said the government had ended five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements with various groups in the Northeast region.
"More than 9,000 people have surrendered and today we have taken the Northeast on the path of development," he said.
He said surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.
On being asked whether the 1951 baseline would be used for implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, Shah said the Centre was holding discussions with its allies and political parties on the issue.
"We are discussing these issues with our allies and also with the political parties of Manipur. Whatever decision is taken, we will inform you," he said.
Shah further said that India had moved from an era of corruption, casteism and dynastic politics to "performance-based politics" after the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. He said India's foreign and defence policies had acquired a "strong backbone", with "India First" guiding the government's approach and national interests being given priority.
Shah is on a three-day visit to Mumbai from September 12 to 14.
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