ETV Bharat / bharat

UCC To Be Implemented In All NDA-ruled States By 2029: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be introduced in all 21 NDA-ruled states by 2029.

"We have introduced UCC in several states, and I am confident that we will introduce UCC in all 21 states governed by the NDA before 2029," he said at a press conference here on Sunday. The next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for 2029.

"We have abolished triple talaq and gave equal rights to Muslim women," he said, highlighting the achievements of the Centre over the last 12 years and the BJP's 25-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Describing the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as a big step in strengthening national security, Shah asserted that Kashmir was now fully integrated with India.

"It was believed that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was impossible, but we had achieved it without a single drop of blood being shed or a bullet being fired," he said.

Shah said the government had ended five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements with various groups in the Northeast region.