UCC Push Across NDA-ruled States Before 2029 Draws Sharp Opposition From The Left
The CPI(M) accuses the BJP-led government of diverting attention from economic concerns, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states ruled by the NDA before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition accused the BJP of turning a complex question of personal laws and equal rights into an electoral instrument.
The proposed nationwide rollout of the UCC reflects a clear political strategy to consolidate the BJP's core Hindutva support base ahead of the next general election, the leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) said.
The left party argued that the issue cannot be reduced to the question of bringing different communities under a common legal framework.
The Opposition maintained that “uniformity is not equality”, and alleged that the BJP was preparing another divisive campaign instead of addressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, agrarian distress and concerns among students and young people.
The criticism followed the announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the UCC would be brought into force in all NDA-ruled states before 2029. The move would significantly expand the geographical reach of the common civil code beyond Uttarakhand, which became the first state in independent India to implement a UCC in 2025.
Significantly, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have also passed UCC bills through their respective state assemblies, but they are still pending final presidential assent and official rule notification before becoming active.
“Personal laws involve sensitive questions relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and family rights and therefore require wider consultation with states, communities, legal experts and civil society,” said former MP and senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah to ETV Bharat on Monday.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) also criticized the government’s handling of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
The party welcomed the BRICS Joint Declaration for reaffirming solidarity with Palestine, opposing unilateral economic sanctions and emphasising the interests of the Global South.
However, it alleged a disconnect between the declaration and the Union government's recent foreign-policy positions. The government, it said, should translate its position on the Global South into a broader foreign-policy approach towards countries including Palestine, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.
The CPI(M) leader attacked the government’s arrangements in Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, alleging that slums were being covered and homeless people pushed away from central areas to present a more sanitised image of the capital to visiting leaders.
“The Modi government’s attempts to hide growing poverty by covering slums ahead of the Summit and pushing the homeless away from the city centre are condemnable. Poverty, inflation, unemployment and homelessness cannot be swept under the carpet, fudged through economic statistics or obscured by publicity blitzes. The need of the hour is concrete action to address these realities,” the party leader said.
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