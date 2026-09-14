ETV Bharat / bharat

UCC Push Across NDA-ruled States Before 2029 Draws Sharp Opposition From The Left

New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states ruled by the NDA before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition accused the BJP of turning a complex question of personal laws and equal rights into an electoral instrument.

The proposed nationwide rollout of the UCC reflects a clear political strategy to consolidate the BJP's core Hindutva support base ahead of the next general election, the leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) said.

The left party argued that the issue cannot be reduced to the question of bringing different communities under a common legal framework.

The Opposition maintained that “uniformity is not equality”, and alleged that the BJP was preparing another divisive campaign instead of addressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, agrarian distress and concerns among students and young people.



The criticism followed the announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the UCC would be brought into force in all NDA-ruled states before 2029. The move would significantly expand the geographical reach of the common civil code beyond Uttarakhand, which became the first state in independent India to implement a UCC in 2025.



Significantly, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have also passed UCC bills through their respective state assemblies, but they are still pending final presidential assent and official rule notification before becoming active.



“Personal laws involve sensitive questions relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and family rights and therefore require wider consultation with states, communities, legal experts and civil society,” said former MP and senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah to ETV Bharat on Monday.