ETV Bharat / bharat

UCC In 21 BJP-NDA States By 2029 Will Prove Milestone For Gender Equality: VHP

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that a Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in all BJP-ruled states by 2029, saying it will prove to be a “milestone” in eliminating gender inequality and discrimination in the country.

Shah on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states will introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before 2029. Shah was speaking to reporters in Mumbai, highlighting the achievements of the Centre over the last 12 years and the BJP's 25-year journey under Narendra Modi's leadership.

“Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states, and I am confident that we will introduce it in all the 21 BJP-NDA states before 2029,” Shah said.

The next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in 2029. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the UCC will enable a large section of women, who had been deprived of their rights over the past 75 years, to secure them.