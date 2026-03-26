UAPA Invoked Against 21 Suspects In Pakistan-Linked Espionage Racket
The suspects, which include a woman and six juveniles, are accused of passing on sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler through social media
By PTI
Published : March 26, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad (UP): Police have invoked the stringent UAPA against 21 people apprehended for alleged involvement in a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, an official said on Thursday.
The invocation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has transformed the case into a high-priority national security investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said.
Provisions of the UAPA impose stricter conditions for bail and investigators can take up to 180 days to file a chargesheet without the accused becoming eligible for default bail.
Ghaziabad police officials said the move could also pave the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the interstate probe.
The suspects, which include a woman and six juveniles, are accused of passing on sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler through social media and other means.
The racket is suspected to have been based across parts of the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to investigators, the accused maintained cover by working as daily-wage labourers and in other low-profile jobs.
One of the key accused, Sameer alias Shooter, a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur, was allegedly apprehended while working at an eatery in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.
Two juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly installing CCTV cameras on utility poles near Delhi Cantonment and Sonipat railway stations, which were suspected to be used to monitor train movements, including those of possible military significance.
Another accused, Meera Thakur, arrested earlier from Mathura, is suspected to have links to arms smuggling and had claimed to be an informer for the Mumbai Police.
Police said the use of juveniles in surveillance activities points to attempts by the network to evade suspicion.
Efforts are underway to trace financial transactions and communication channels to identify handlers operating from across the border, officials said.
The espionage racket was busted earlier this month. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.