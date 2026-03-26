ETV Bharat / bharat

UAPA Invoked Against 21 Suspects In Pakistan-Linked Espionage Racket

Ghaziabad (UP): Police have invoked the stringent UAPA against 21 people apprehended for alleged involvement in a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, an official said on Thursday.

The invocation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has transformed the case into a high-priority national security investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said.

Provisions of the UAPA impose stricter conditions for bail and investigators can take up to 180 days to file a chargesheet without the accused becoming eligible for default bail.

Ghaziabad police officials said the move could also pave the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the interstate probe.

The suspects, which include a woman and six juveniles, are accused of passing on sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler through social media and other means.

The racket is suspected to have been based across parts of the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to investigators, the accused maintained cover by working as daily-wage labourers and in other low-profile jobs.