Arrests Under UAPA Increase But Conviction As Low As 3 Percent; Most Cases From UP, J&K: Govt Data

New Delhi: From 1,948 in 2019 to 2,914 in 2023, the number of arrests made under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has seen a steady rise across the country, even though the overall conviction rate in these cases remains as low as just 3 per cent, according to the data shared by the Centre in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said a total of 2,914 individuals were arrested under UAPA in 2023, compared to 1,948 in 2019, marking a nearly 50 per cent increase. A total of 10,440 individuals were arrested under the UAPA from 2019 to 2023 from across 28 states and eight Union Territories, the data shows. Only 335 convictions (3.2 per cent) were made during the period.

"National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'. The latest published data available is till 2023," the minister said in his reply.

After an initial dip to 1,321 arrests in 2020, the numbers grew to 1,621 in 2021 before nearly doubling to 2,636 in 2022. As for convictions, from 34 in 2019, the number rose to just 118 in 2023, indicating that cases continue to remain under prolonged judicial scrutiny.

At 1,122, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of arrests under UAPA in 2023, followed by Assam (154), Manipur (130), Meghalaya (71), Punjab (50), Bihar (34), and Jharkhand (29). Of the 1,122 arrests in UP, only 75 resulted in convictions.

At the Union Territory level, Jammu and Kashmir tops the list with 1,206 arrests under UAPA charges in 2023, with just 10 resulting in convictions. The number of arrests and convictions in the UT in 2022 was 1,238 and 11, respectively. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the number of arrests and convictions were 645 and 0, 346 and 2, and 227 and 0, respectively.