ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tyranny Of The Elected:' SC While Questioning Delay In CEC Appointment Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that Parliament’s failure to enact a law on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs), until it was directed to do so in the Anoop Baranwal case in 2023, was the “tyranny of the elected.”

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta. The bench was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and said it wished judges too were appointed with the same speed as Election Commissioners.

According to the law, the CEC and ECs will be appointed by a selection panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and a Union Cabinet Minister.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing Congress leader Jaya Thakur, submitted that the panel conducted no effective consultation in 2024 before the selection committee recommended Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu for appointment as CEC and EC, respectively.

It was vehemently argued before the bench that the selection committee meeting was advanced from March 15 to March 14 to pre-empt an application filed in the apex court, which sought review of the selection and appointment of ECs.

The bench was informed that on March 14, the search committee recommended a panel of 6 for consideration by the selection committee and circulated it to the selection committee.

It was argued that on March 14, the selection committee met, recommended the names of Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu to the President for appointment, and they were appointed on March 14 itself.