'Tyranny Of The Elected:' SC While Questioning Delay In CEC Appointment Law
According to the law, the CEC and ECs will be appointed by a selection panel comprising PM, Leader of Opposition, and a Union Cabinet Minister.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that Parliament’s failure to enact a law on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs), until it was directed to do so in the Anoop Baranwal case in 2023, was the “tyranny of the elected.”
The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta. The bench was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and said it wished judges too were appointed with the same speed as Election Commissioners.
According to the law, the CEC and ECs will be appointed by a selection panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and a Union Cabinet Minister.
During the hearing, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing Congress leader Jaya Thakur, submitted that the panel conducted no effective consultation in 2024 before the selection committee recommended Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu for appointment as CEC and EC, respectively.
It was vehemently argued before the bench that the selection committee meeting was advanced from March 15 to March 14 to pre-empt an application filed in the apex court, which sought review of the selection and appointment of ECs.
The bench was informed that on March 14, the search committee recommended a panel of 6 for consideration by the selection committee and circulated it to the selection committee.
It was argued that on March 14, the selection committee met, recommended the names of Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu to the President for appointment, and they were appointed on March 14 itself.
The senior advocate contended that the apex court, on March 15, said the stay applications would be taken up on March 21, and on March 22, it dismissed the application.
The bench also referred to the March 2, 2023, judgment in the Anoop Baranwal case by a five-judge constitution bench. The 2023 verdict had unanimously held that the selection of the CEC and the ECs would be done by a three-member committee consisting of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition (or the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament), and the CJI.
The bench asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR), “What happened before Baranwal? Why did Parliament not make a law?”
Bhushan contended that every time a government came to power, it felt it could misuse this power of appointment. He added that it is noted in the Baranwal judgment that while in opposition, people clamoured for an independent body, but as soon as they came to power, they stopped bothering about it.
Justice Datta said he is “reminded of a parliamentarian saying tyranny of the unelected” and added, “This should be equated with tyranny of the elected.”
Bhushan said tyranny of the majority and stressed, “that is why there are fundamental rights, that is why we have a constitution.”
Justice Datta said, “Whoever comes in power is….” Before the judge completed the observation, Bhushan said, “doing the same thing. This is unfortunate.” “Unfortunate for our country,” remarked Justice Datta.