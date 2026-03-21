ETV Bharat / bharat

Glenmark Launches GLIPIQ For Type 2 Diabetes Patients In India; Weekly Treatment Starts At Rs 325

Mumbai: With an aim to make advanced diabetes therapy more affordable, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research-led global firm, on Saturday announced the launch of GLIPIQ (semaglutide) in India for effective management and treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM).

GLIPIQ, which contains Semaglutide used in treating diabetes, will be available in both vial and pre-filled pen formats. The company said that the drug aims to make GLP-1 therapy affordable, with weekly treatment starting at Rs 325.

According to the official release, the launch is expected to improve access to modern therapies, especially for patients who delay treatments due to high costs.

"For many patients, the decision to start advanced injectable therapy is often delayed due to cost and complexity. By significantly improving affordability, GLIPIQ aims to expand access to GLP-1 therapy and enable earlier treatment initiation across a broader patient population," the statement read.