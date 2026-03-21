Glenmark Launches GLIPIQ For Type 2 Diabetes Patients In India; Weekly Treatment Starts At Rs 325
As per an official statement, GLIPIQ's launch is expected to improve access to modern therapies, especially for patients who delay treatments due to high costs.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Mumbai: With an aim to make advanced diabetes therapy more affordable, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research-led global firm, on Saturday announced the launch of GLIPIQ (semaglutide) in India for effective management and treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM).
GLIPIQ, which contains Semaglutide used in treating diabetes, will be available in both vial and pre-filled pen formats. The company said that the drug aims to make GLP-1 therapy affordable, with weekly treatment starting at Rs 325.
According to the official release, the launch is expected to improve access to modern therapies, especially for patients who delay treatments due to high costs.
"For many patients, the decision to start advanced injectable therapy is often delayed due to cost and complexity. By significantly improving affordability, GLIPIQ aims to expand access to GLP-1 therapy and enable earlier treatment initiation across a broader patient population," the statement read.
The product has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) after a Phase III clinical study conducted in India. "The study demonstrated favourable efficacy and safety outcomes in Indian patients with Type 2 diabetes," it said.
Glenmark further said, "The vial formulation supports physician-guided dosing aligned to patient needs, particularly in the early stages of treatment."
The weekly cost of treatment with GLIPIQ vials is expected to range from Rs 325 to Rs 440, it said, adding that it significantly lowers the cost barrier to initiate GLP-1 therapy in India and establishes a more affordable entry point into this class of treatment.
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