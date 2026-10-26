2 Killed, As Many Injured After Attackers In SUV Open Fire In Punjab's Moga
Locals said that around 15 to 20 rounds were fired during the incident.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Moga: Two persons were killed, and as many sustained injuries when some unidentified persons opened fire at them in Punjab's Moga district on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place in Angadpura, where residents were left in shock as gunfire reverberated through the locality during late hours.
Eyewitnesses said that assailants arrived in a black SUV and opened a barrage of gunfire on a group of youths standing outside a shop. Four youths sustained gunshot wounds, of whom two succumbed, while the other two are currently undergoing medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Sahil and Gagan, residents of Angadpura.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, visited the families of the deceased. Moga MLA Dr Amandeeo Kaur Arora was also present during the visit. Both expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and gathered details about the incident.
Speaking to the media, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the incident stemmed from an old personal rivalry. "The assailants had targeted a group of youths, with two losing their lives and others sustaining injuries. Sahil was sitting outside with his associates when the youths arriving in a black Scorpio opened fire. An FIR has been registered, and the accused have been named in the case," the DGP said.
The DGP further said that the arrested accused would be questioned to establish the motive behind the shooting and identify any other individuals who may have been involved. Six empty bullet cartridges were also recovered from the crime scene, he added.
Yadav said the police were investigating all aspects of the case to identify everyone involved and ensure strict legal action against the accused. He reiterated that crime and gangster activities would not be tolerated in Punjab and that the government and police were committed to preventing such incidents and maintaining law and order.
Locals said that around 15 to 20 rounds were fired during the incident. The sudden gunfire caused chaos in the area. They said that two of the young men were referred to Ludhiana. One of them passed away at a private hospital in Moga, while the other died at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana.
Earlier in the day, Moga SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal had confirmed the incident and said police were investigating the matter.
"At present, the identities of the attackers, their motives for carrying out the attack, and the reasons behind the shooting remain unclear. The full picture will emerge only after the police investigation is complete," the SSP had said.
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