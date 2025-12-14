ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Youth From Punjab Shot Dead In Canada; Families Seek Help To Bring Bodies Home

The grieving families in Punjab have appealed to the state and central governments to help repatriate the bodies at the earliest.

Two Youth From Punjab Shot Dead In Canada
Two Youth From Punjab Shot Dead In Canada (Special Arrangement)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 14, 2025

Mansa: Two youths from Punjab were shot dead by unidentified assailants in southeast Edmonton, Canada, on Friday. The victims have been identified as Gurdeep Singh (27) of Barah village and Ranveer Singh (18) of Uddat Saidewala near Boha in the Budhlada constituency of Mansa district.

According to family members, the two were on their way to attend a friend’s birthday party when the shooting occurred. Both died on the spot.

Their families have now approached the district administration, seeking assistance from the Indian authorities to bring the bodies back to Punjab for the last rites.

Darshan Singh, a relative of Gurdeep Singh, said that Gurdeep had gone to Canada about two and a half years ago to pursue higher studies and had recently completed his education.

"We received a call informing us that Gurdeep and Ranveer had been shot dead. At first, we thought it was a prank, but later the news was confirmed through a video call," he said.

Darshan Singh added that the two were accompanied by four or five friends when the assailants opened fire as they were about to enter their car.

"Both were killed on the spot. Gurdeep was the only son of his parents and was married," he said.

The Canadian police have launched an investigation into the double homicide. Meanwhile, the grieving families in Punjab have appealed to the state and central governments to help repatriate the bodies at the earliest.

CTV News, a Canada based digital news platform reported that the police believe the killings were a targeted event.

