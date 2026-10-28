Two Arrested From Bihar's Raxaul For Allegedly Providing WhatsApp OTP To Pakistani Agents
DSP Raxaul Manish Kumar Anand said an examination of the mobile phones has revealed evidence of OTPs sent to Pakistani agents.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Motihari: Two men in their mid-20s were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly providing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to Pakistani agents, enabling them to create WhatsApp accounts using Indian mobile numbers, in exchange for money, officials said late Tuesday.
The accused Aditya Pandey, a resident of Naga Road in Raxaul, and Raja Kumar, a resident of the Harlakhi police station area in Madhubani district, were held in the Raxaul area near the India-Nepal border after a joint operation by Bihar and Andhra Police.
Officials said that on October 25, the Vijayawada Police shared crucial information with the Raxaul police during the course of an investigation. The information indicated that certain individuals in the Raxaul market area were providing OTPs to Pakistani agents.
"It was also revealed that these individuals were receiving significant sums of money in return," the official said.
A joint team comprising personnel from the Vijayawada Police and the Raxaul police conducted raids at various locations within the Raxaul police station area.
During the operation, the two suspects were taken into custody, questioned, and searched. The police also recovered two mobile phones from them.
"Our probe suggests that Pakistani agents were using these OTPs to create WhatsApp accounts linked to Indian mobile numbers. There are also indications that these accounts were being used for anti-India espionage activities," the official said.
DSP Raxaul Manish Kumar Anand said an examination of the mobile phones has revealed evidence of OTPs sent to Pakistani agents. "The Vijayawada Police are conducting further investigations into the matter. Based on these findings, the roles of other individuals connected to the network are also being uncovered," Anand said.
Officials said police are now probing to determine how long this network has been active, and who else is linked to it. Additionally, they are investigating the activities for which these accounts were used and whether other individuals are involved in this network.
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