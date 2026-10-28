ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Arrested From Bihar's Raxaul For Allegedly Providing WhatsApp OTP To Pakistani Agents

Representational image ( File )

Motihari: Two men in their mid-20s were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly providing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to Pakistani agents, enabling them to create WhatsApp accounts using Indian mobile numbers, in exchange for money, officials said late Tuesday.

The accused Aditya Pandey, a resident of Naga Road in Raxaul, and Raja Kumar, a resident of the Harlakhi police station area in Madhubani district, were held in the Raxaul area near the India-Nepal border after a joint operation by Bihar and Andhra Police.

Officials said that on October 25, the Vijayawada Police shared crucial information with the Raxaul police during the course of an investigation. The information indicated that certain individuals in the Raxaul market area were providing OTPs to Pakistani agents. "It was also revealed that these individuals were receiving significant sums of money in return," the official said. A joint team comprising personnel from the Vijayawada Police and the Raxaul police conducted raids at various locations within the Raxaul police station area.