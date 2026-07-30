ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Years After Wayanad Landslide: Survivors Rebuild Lives, But Stark Images And Dark Memories Refuse To Fade

Wayanad: Some wounds heal with time, but most become an 'uneasy' part of those who survive. As Kerala marks the second anniversary of the Chooralmala landslide, the hills are turning from brown to green again. A few new houses now stand in places where debris-filled mounds once buried bodies. Children have returned to school, and shops have reopened their shutters.

For an outsider, the hills may no longer portray devastation, but for those who lived through the horror of the night of July 30, 2024, time seems to have stopped because the damage can never truly be repaired.

File: A damaged vehicle is pictured after the landslides in Wayanad on August 1, 2024. (AFP)

For them, nights bring nightmares of the tragedy, and every dawn carries the weight of that night. A spell of rain revives fearful memories - the deafening roar from the hills, frantic cries for help, desperate searches in the darkness, and the helpless sight of families being torn apart. Yet, some have rebuilt their homes, found new livelihoods and, in many cases, shifted to safer places.

Two years after one of Kerala’s deadliest landslides ripped through Chooralmala and neighbouring Mundakkai in Wayanad, survivors say the scars remain raw and will remain so for years. Parents hope their children will return. Children long to reunite with their parents. Most carry haunting memories of watching their world disappear within minutes.

Going to Chooralmala may be a visit or revisit for people like us, but for local residents, it means living every day with buried stories of loss behind a smile. Life goes on and they have no choice but to move on.

File: A Bailey Bridge prepared to rescue stranded people from landslide-affected Chooralmala of Wayanad district (ANI)

“July 30 is a day we never wish to remember in our lives. It was the day we lost our children, family members, land and homes in a single night,” said Thanka, a resident of Chooralmala. Speaking with tear-filled eyes to ETV Bharat, he said, “The government and numerous organisations helped us immensely and they continue to do so. We have a new home and are trying to resynchronise our lives.” He, however, urged the government to immediately allot houses to the 149 eligible people affected by the disaster who are yet to receive relief.

According to government records, 298 people died in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster, while 32 people remain missing to this day. The government is yet to publish the final list of disaster victims.

Days after the ravage (ETV Bharat)

Manoj, chairman of the People’s Action Committee, said many who were born and raised alongside them are no longer alive. “But the government has provided great support to help us recover - both financially and psychologically. However, the government must take immediate action regarding those 149 people who have still not received homes,” he said.

As part of the first phase, the government handed over houses to 178 families. “A vast majority of them have moved in and are happy. They received homes with modern amenities in Kalpetta, the heart of Wayanad,” Manoj added.