Two Years After Wayanad Landslide: Survivors Rebuild Lives, But Stark Images And Dark Memories Refuse To Fade
Jins T. J. presents an eyewitness account of how Wayanad landslide survivors continue rebuilding their lives battling trauma, as many families still await permanent homes.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Wayanad: Some wounds heal with time, but most become an 'uneasy' part of those who survive. As Kerala marks the second anniversary of the Chooralmala landslide, the hills are turning from brown to green again. A few new houses now stand in places where debris-filled mounds once buried bodies. Children have returned to school, and shops have reopened their shutters.
For an outsider, the hills may no longer portray devastation, but for those who lived through the horror of the night of July 30, 2024, time seems to have stopped because the damage can never truly be repaired.
For them, nights bring nightmares of the tragedy, and every dawn carries the weight of that night. A spell of rain revives fearful memories - the deafening roar from the hills, frantic cries for help, desperate searches in the darkness, and the helpless sight of families being torn apart. Yet, some have rebuilt their homes, found new livelihoods and, in many cases, shifted to safer places.
Two years after one of Kerala’s deadliest landslides ripped through Chooralmala and neighbouring Mundakkai in Wayanad, survivors say the scars remain raw and will remain so for years. Parents hope their children will return. Children long to reunite with their parents. Most carry haunting memories of watching their world disappear within minutes.
Going to Chooralmala may be a visit or revisit for people like us, but for local residents, it means living every day with buried stories of loss behind a smile. Life goes on and they have no choice but to move on.
“July 30 is a day we never wish to remember in our lives. It was the day we lost our children, family members, land and homes in a single night,” said Thanka, a resident of Chooralmala. Speaking with tear-filled eyes to ETV Bharat, he said, “The government and numerous organisations helped us immensely and they continue to do so. We have a new home and are trying to resynchronise our lives.” He, however, urged the government to immediately allot houses to the 149 eligible people affected by the disaster who are yet to receive relief.
According to government records, 298 people died in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster, while 32 people remain missing to this day. The government is yet to publish the final list of disaster victims.
Manoj, chairman of the People’s Action Committee, said many who were born and raised alongside them are no longer alive. “But the government has provided great support to help us recover - both financially and psychologically. However, the government must take immediate action regarding those 149 people who have still not received homes,” he said.
As part of the first phase, the government handed over houses to 178 families. “A vast majority of them have moved in and are happy. They received homes with modern amenities in Kalpetta, the heart of Wayanad,” Manoj added.
Explaining the hardship faced by those still awaiting rehabilitation, Manoj said many are living in small rented houses with minimal facilities and are under pressure from landlords demanding higher rents. “When we contacted the authorities, we were informed that houses would be handed over by September. But if things continue at the current pace, that may not be possible. The government must act immediately. There are also many people missing from the beneficiary list and their cases should be addressed without delay,” he said.
The Disaster and the Rescue Operation
On July 30, 2024, at around 2 am, disaster struck the hills of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. After hours of extremely heavy rainfall, mud, rocks and uprooted trees rushed down the hillsides, engulfing the villages within moments. Mundakkai was completely destroyed, while a large portion of Chooralmala was severely damaged. In a single night, hundreds of families lost their homes, loved ones and lifelong savings. That day, Mundakkai received 373 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.
Soon after the disaster, Wayanad witnessed a rare display of humanity. Along with the Police, Fire and Rescue Services, the NDRF and SDRF, thousands of local residents and volunteers searched relentlessly for survivors. Every moment spent looking beneath the mud was a battle against time. Volunteer groups arrived with food, water and medicines.
The flash floods destroyed the Chooralmala bridge. Amid fears that rescue operations would come to a halt, the Indian Army constructed a Bailey bridge within hours. It became a vital lifeline and played a crucial role in restoring connectivity to the affected area.
The areas beyond the Bailey bridge were the worst affected. Ward 10 in Mundakkai, despite having the lowest population, recorded the highest number of deaths - 145. Chooralmala reported 137 deaths, while 16 people died in Attamala. A total of 1,424 people survived the disaster in these areas. Today, 1,102 people remain in Mundakkai and 2,025 in Chooralmala.
Rescue teams recovered 454 body parts, including 231 complete bodies and 223 human remains. Of those who died, 266 were identified, while 298 deaths were officially recorded. More than 273 people were injured, and 1,555 houses destroyed.
Rescuers in the Disaster Zone
A total of 1,531 rescue personnel from various forces were deployed. With the government and voluntary organisations joining hands, many survivors, including Thanka, were able to rebuild their lives in rehabilitation townships such as Kalpetta.
As Thanka points out, no one should be left behind on the path to recovery. “The government must intervene urgently to ensure that every survivor receives the benefits of rehabilitation. Only then will this rehabilitation be complete.”
Township Homes
The government has so far handed over 178 houses to beneficiaries in the township. Authorities say the remaining 158 houses will be handed over by September. The Congress, CPI(M), Muslim League, several religious organisations, social organisations and voluntary groups are also constructing houses for the victims. Nevertheless, many families are still waiting for a permanent place to settle.
Even after two years, the deep anxiety among survivors remains. Every spell of rain or movement of soil on the hillsides brings back fear. The recent landslide and casualties at the Kalladi tunnel road construction site in July 2026 have only deepened that fear.
“We live in constant fear, but with a united heart, we can move forward despite the uncertainty of tomorrow. Wayanad will survive because we live with the hope that such a disaster never strikes these fragile hills again,” Thanka concluded.
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