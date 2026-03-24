Two World War II-Era Bombs Found In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur; Army Called In
Villagers claim that eight more additional bombs could be hidden beneath the sandy Subarnarekha riverbed.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Jamshedpur: The banks of the Subarnarekha River in Baharagora, East Singhbhum here currently resemble a war zone. Following the discovery of a 500-pound American World War II era bomb on March 17, panic ensued on Monday after an army drone survey detected a second bomb. Locals claim as many as eight additional lethal bombs may be buried beneath the ground.
It is understood that the Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, which was called in to the spot by the local police, has received concrete indications about the presence of a second bomb, which is currently believed to be inert. However, experts do not consider it any less dangerous. The Army is now preparing to launch a large-scale search operation using state-of-the-art metal detectors.
The recovered bomb is an American aerial bomb bearing the designation 'AN-M64 500 lb'. According to experts, even after several decades, its explosive charge remains active and highly destructive.
Area Declared 'No-Go Zone'
The Army has declared a 2-kilometer radius surrounding the site of the discovery a 'No-Go Zone.' The police have sealed off the area and imposed a complete ban on public entry. The fact that the site remained unsecured for six days following the discovery of the first bomb has become a subject of intense discussion. However, since the Army's arrival, safety protocols are now being strictly enforced.
Complex Neutralization Process Underway
Senior Army officials are currently awaiting directives from higher authorities to transport these bombs to a safe location for 'defusing.' Experts warn that this process is extremely delicate, as even the slightest jolt or incorrect pressure could trigger a chemical reaction within these decades-old explosives.
Meanwhile, a defense expert stated that the discovery of a bomb could be a coincidence; however, the confirmation of a second bomb—coupled with the apprehension that others may still be present—suggests that this entire belt could be a hotspot for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO).
SDPO of Ghatshila, Ajit Kujur said that the Army team has taken custody of the recovered bombs. “The team is currently conducting a search operation using metal detectors. The local administration is also extending its cooperation in this effort. We are hopeful that both bombs can be successfully defused tomorrow," he said.
Villagers Warn About More Bombs
Locals claim that at least eight additional bombs could be hidden beneath this sandy riverbank—a prospect that poses a formidable challenge for the administration.
The region was strategically active during the Second World War, which fuels the apprehension that further bombs may yet be discovered. If these claims prove true, it implies that the entire locality is situated atop a massive stockpile of explosives—a situation that could trigger a major catastrophe at any moment.
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