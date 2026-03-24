ETV Bharat / bharat

Two World War II-Era Bombs Found In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur; Army Called In

Jamshedpur: The banks of the Subarnarekha River in Baharagora, East Singhbhum here currently resemble a war zone. Following the discovery of a 500-pound American World War II era bomb on March 17, panic ensued on Monday after an army drone survey detected a second bomb. Locals claim as many as eight additional lethal bombs may be buried beneath the ground.

It is understood that the Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, which was called in to the spot by the local police, has received concrete indications about the presence of a second bomb, which is currently believed to be inert. However, experts do not consider it any less dangerous. The Army is now preparing to launch a large-scale search operation using state-of-the-art metal detectors.

The recovered bomb is an American aerial bomb bearing the designation 'AN-M64 500 lb'. According to experts, even after several decades, its explosive charge remains active and highly destructive.

Army launches search operation after World War II era bombs recovered in Jamshedpur (ETV Bharat)

Area Declared 'No-Go Zone'

The Army has declared a 2-kilometer radius surrounding the site of the discovery a 'No-Go Zone.' The police have sealed off the area and imposed a complete ban on public entry. The fact that the site remained unsecured for six days following the discovery of the first bomb has become a subject of intense discussion. However, since the Army's arrival, safety protocols are now being strictly enforced.