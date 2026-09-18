ETV Bharat / bharat

Visakhapatnam Woman, Daughter-In-Law Die In Road Accident In Australia's Melbourne

Visakhapatnam: Two women from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh were killed in a road accident in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night. Ramadevi (67) and her daughter-in-law, Bommali Neha (33), died after a speeding Porsche Macan collided with their Toyota Corolla.

The accident took place at around 9:40 PM at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive. Neha was driving the car, while her mother-in-law Ramadevi was travelling as a passenger. Neha’s father-in-law, G T Prasad, a retired shipyard employee, was travelling in a separate car behind them and witnessed the accident.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the Porsche was travelling at high speed in an area where the speed limit was 60 kmph when it collided with the Toyota. Neha and Ramadevi died at the spot. The 53-year-old driver of the Porsche sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the accident with the help of CCTV footage. Ramadevi and Prasad had recently travelled to Point Cook, where their son and daughter-in-law, both software engineers, live, to attend a family function.