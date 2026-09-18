Visakhapatnam Woman, Daughter-In-Law Die In Road Accident In Australia's Melbourne
The duo died after a speeding Porsche collided with their Toyota car in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Two women from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh were killed in a road accident in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night. Ramadevi (67) and her daughter-in-law, Bommali Neha (33), died after a speeding Porsche Macan collided with their Toyota Corolla.
The accident took place at around 9:40 PM at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive. Neha was driving the car, while her mother-in-law Ramadevi was travelling as a passenger. Neha’s father-in-law, G T Prasad, a retired shipyard employee, was travelling in a separate car behind them and witnessed the accident.
According to the relatives of the deceased, the Porsche was travelling at high speed in an area where the speed limit was 60 kmph when it collided with the Toyota. Neha and Ramadevi died at the spot. The 53-year-old driver of the Porsche sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the accident with the help of CCTV footage. Ramadevi and Prasad had recently travelled to Point Cook, where their son and daughter-in-law, both software engineers, live, to attend a family function.
Prasad currently lives in the NE Layout area of Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam. He is a former shipyard employee and had earlier served as the Joint Secretary and Treasurer of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA).
The accident has left Prasad without his wife and daughter-in-law. Neha and her husband have a son and a daughter. Relatives said it may take around 10 days for the bodies to be brought to Visakhapatnam. Sources said that the local Telugu community is raising funds through GoFundMe to help transport the bodies back to India.
Read More