Two Violent Clashes In Two Himachal Jails On Two Consecutive Days
The first incident happened on August 15 in Nahan Model Central Jail of Sirmaur; the second incident occurred in Kangra's Dharamshala jail on August 16.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Dharamshala/Nahan: Two violent clashes have been reported in two jails of Himachal Pradesh on two consecutive days. The first incident happened on the evening of August 15 in Nahan Model Central Jail of Sirmaur, where two groups of undertrial prisoners clashed with each other.
In the second incident on August 16, a violent clash broke out following a dispute between a prisoner and jail warders during a medical checkup in Kangra's Dharamshala jail. Eleven warders and four prisoners were injured in Dharamshala jail, while many undertrial prisoners were injured in Nahan jail too.
According to the police, the pharmacist was doing a medical checkup of the prisoners in Dharamshala jail. An undertrial prisoner became angry over his turn and started arguing with the jail warder. Within no time, the dispute escalated, and a scuffle broke out between the two parties.
A prisoner broke the glass of the jail window. The prisoner also got injured after being hit by glass. After this, he attacked the stomach of a jail warder with broken glass, due to which the warder suffered serious injuries.
A total of 11 jail warders and four undertrial prisoners were injured in the incident. Of these, two warders and one prisoner were referred to Tanda Medical College after suffering serious injuries. The other injured were treated at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala.
According to Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma, after treatment, the injured were discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening. As soon as information about the clash was received, the Dharamshala police station and QRT (quick response team) of Kangra district reached the spot. SP Verma also reached the jail and took stock of the situation. The situation was brought under control after quick action by the police.
SP Verma said, "Cross FIRs have been lodged by both the parties in the matter. A case has been registered in Sadar police station Dharamshala. The police are investigating the reasons for the clash and the role of the people involved in it. Aspects related to security arrangements are also being investigated by the jail administration and the police."
On the evening of August 15, a fight broke out between two groups of undertrial prisoners in Model Central Jail Nahan of Sirmaur district. The incident happened in Block-A of the jail. Many prisoners suffered injuries in the clash. After the incident, the jail administration filed a complaint to the police, on the basis of which a case has been registered at Sadar police station, Nahan.
According to the complaint of Jail Deputy Superintendent Sita Ram, a dispute started between the two groups over some issue, and soon a fight broke out. The warders on duty tried to control the situation, but due to the large number of prisoners, the situation could not be brought under control immediately. After this, additional warders, the head warder and jail officers reached the spot and controlled the situation.
Sirmaur SP N S Negi confirmed the matter. "A case has been registered at Nahan police station. The police are investigating the reasons behind the incident and the entire incident."
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