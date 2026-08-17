ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Violent Clashes In Two Himachal Jails On Two Consecutive Days

Eleven warders and four prisoners were injured in Dharamshala jail while many undertrial prisoners were injured in Nahan jail too. ( IANS )

Dharamshala/Nahan: Two violent clashes have been reported in two jails of Himachal Pradesh on two consecutive days. The first incident happened on the evening of August 15 in Nahan Model Central Jail of Sirmaur, where two groups of undertrial prisoners clashed with each other.

In the second incident on August 16, a violent clash broke out following a dispute between a prisoner and jail warders during a medical checkup in Kangra's Dharamshala jail. Eleven warders and four prisoners were injured in Dharamshala jail, while many undertrial prisoners were injured in Nahan jail too.

According to the police, the pharmacist was doing a medical checkup of the prisoners in Dharamshala jail. An undertrial prisoner became angry over his turn and started arguing with the jail warder. Within no time, the dispute escalated, and a scuffle broke out between the two parties.

A prisoner broke the glass of the jail window. The prisoner also got injured after being hit by glass. After this, he attacked the stomach of a jail warder with broken glass, due to which the warder suffered serious injuries.

A total of 11 jail warders and four undertrial prisoners were injured in the incident. Of these, two warders and one prisoner were referred to Tanda Medical College after suffering serious injuries. The other injured were treated at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala.