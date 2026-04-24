ETV Bharat / bharat

Two-Thirds: The Clause That Could Make Raghav Chadha's BJP Entry Legal

BJP National President Nitin Nabin meets Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal at the party's headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, April 24, 2026. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Chadha and Sandeep Pathak on Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party. ( PTI )

New Delhi: When Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced Friday that he and six other colleagues from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the development appeared at first glance to be a classic case of political defection.

But a closer reading of India’s anti-defection framework shows that the move may, in fact, be constitutionally protected. By invoking the little-understood “two-thirds merger” clause of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, Chadha’s group could legally change party affiliation without risking disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Raghav Chadha said that nearly two-thirds of the AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs would merge with the BJP, while alleging that the party, which rose to power in Delhi on an anti-corruption plank, had strayed from the path of clean politics.

“We have signed and sent it (the decision to merge with the BJP) to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha,” Chadha said.

According to Chadha, the other six members who have joined him in entering the BJP are Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal. There are 10 AAP members in the Rajya Sabha.

Following Chadha’s announcement, the AAP slammed back, saying the former leader has betrayed the party.

“The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government,” Sanjay Singh, one of the remaining three AAP members of the Rajya Sabha, said while addressing the media. “Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP. The people of Punjab should remember these seven names. The people of Punjab will never forget them.”

In Indian politics, switching parties mid-term is usually synonymous with disqualification. Yet the decision by Chadha and the two-thirds of the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs to join the BJP could stand on firm constitutional ground. The reason lies in a specific exception built into the Anti-Defection Law that permits a large legislative group to “merge” with another party without attracting penalties.

The Anti-Defection law, or the 52nd Amendment to the Indian Constitution, is a constitutional amendment limiting the ability of politicians to switch parties in parliament. The Constitution was amended to prevent elected MLAs and MPs from changing parties.

Before the introduction of the Anti-Defection Law, the election of both the prime minister and chief ministers of some of the states and territories had experienced instances of perceived uncertainty resulting from legislators changing their political allegiance. It may be noted that ‘political party’ was not a recognised word in the Constitution of India at that time.

By one estimate, almost 50 per cent of the 4,000 legislators elected to the parliament and state assemblies in the 1967 and 1971 general elections subsequently defected, leading to political turmoil in the country.

The law sought to limit such defections in India. In 1985, the Tenth Schedule of the 52nd Amendment to the Constitution of India was passed by the Parliament of India to achieve this, which resulted in the introduction of the new word ‘political party’ in the Constitution of India. Thus, political parties got recognition in the Constitution.

With rising public opinion for an anti-defection law, immediately after securing a clear majority in 1984, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi proposed the new anti-defection bill in the Parliament. After marathon debates, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha unanimously approved the bill on January 30 and 31, 1985, respectively.

The Bill received the President's approval on February 15, 1985, and the Act came into effect on March 18, 1985. The law laid out the process for disqualifying an elected member for the remaining term, who either resigned from, voted against the will of the belonging party or remained absent during voting on a crucial bill. However, the law allowed mergers and splits of political parties, allowing splits in the party by one-third of its members and mergers (joining another party) by two-thirds of the other party members.

So, basically, under the Anti-Defection Law, a mass merger of at least two-thirds of a party’s MPs into another party is the only clear constitutional way to avoid losing seats while changing party affiliation. With two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha members joining the BJP alongside Raghav Chadha, it is legally permissible — if genuinely and formally recognised as a merger — and those members can lawfully retain their seats and be appointed ministers.