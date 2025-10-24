ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested From Delhi And Bhopal; Were Planning An Attack In A Delhi Mall

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an ISIS module. Two suspected terrorists have been arrested from Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They have been identified as Adnan alias Abu Mohammad and Adnan Khan.

According to Delhi Police, one of the suspected terrorists, a Delhi resident, was receiving training for fidayeen attacks prior to his arrest, while the other was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh after subsequent investigation. Police said both suspects planned a bomb blast in a South Delhi mall on Diwali. Several suspicious materials were recovered from them.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said, "A watch they were using to make a timer for an IED, and photos of places they were going to procure the necessary material for making the IED were also seized."