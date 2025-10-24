Two Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested From Delhi And Bhopal; Were Planning An Attack In A Delhi Mall
Delhi Police said one suspect from Delhi trained for fidayeen attacks, the other caught in Madhya Pradesh; both planned a mall blast during Diwali.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an ISIS module. Two suspected terrorists have been arrested from Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They have been identified as Adnan alias Abu Mohammad and Adnan Khan.
According to Delhi Police, one of the suspected terrorists, a Delhi resident, was receiving training for fidayeen attacks prior to his arrest, while the other was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh after subsequent investigation. Police said both suspects planned a bomb blast in a South Delhi mall on Diwali. Several suspicious materials were recovered from them.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said, "A watch they were using to make a timer for an IED, and photos of places they were going to procure the necessary material for making the IED were also seized."
The ACP added that the accused had conducted reconnaissance in Delhi, including a mall in South Delhi and a public park, where attacks were planned. On October 16, one operative was arrested in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi. Following this, another operative was arrested in Bhopal as the investigation progressed.
The officer explained, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with ISIS and in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession."
Police said interrogations of the suspects are ongoing to ascertain their network and the scope of their plans. Earlier, on September 11, police uncovered a major terror network spread across four states. Joint raids were conducted in Delhi, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of five accused. The network, reportedly run by a Pakistani handler and concealed as an ISIS-inspired domestic module, was dismantled during this operation.
Also Read: