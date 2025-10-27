ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Suspected ISIS Operatives Held For Planning Diwali Suicide Attack In Delhi: ATS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in a joint operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell by arresting two suspected ISIS operatives. The accused were allegedly planning a suicide attack in a crowded area of Delhi during Diwali, officials said on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Adnan Khan, alias Abu Muharib (20), and Mohammad Adnan Khan (19). According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Uttar Pradesh LR Kumar, the duo was radicalised through ISIS propaganda videos and online social media groups.

“Adnan, a resident of Bhopal, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on October 18, while Mohammad Adnan was picked up from Sadiq Nagar, Sector 3, Delhi, on October 16,” Kumar said.

The two were reportedly in contact with a foreign ISIS handler operating near the Syrian-Turkish border, whom they referred to as their “Amir”. They were allegedly trained for a suicide mission and had planned to target a mall and a public park in South Delhi, where large crowds were expected to gather during the Diwali festival.

Past case linked to Gyanvapi judge threat