Two Suspected ISIS Operatives Held For Planning Diwali Suicide Attack In Delhi: ATS
According to the ATS, two youths allegedly linked to an ISIS handler on the Syrian-Turkish border planned a suicide attack in South Delhi during Diwali.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in a joint operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell by arresting two suspected ISIS operatives. The accused were allegedly planning a suicide attack in a crowded area of Delhi during Diwali, officials said on Monday.
The suspects have been identified as Adnan Khan, alias Abu Muharib (20), and Mohammad Adnan Khan (19). According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Uttar Pradesh LR Kumar, the duo was radicalised through ISIS propaganda videos and online social media groups.
“Adnan, a resident of Bhopal, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on October 18, while Mohammad Adnan was picked up from Sadiq Nagar, Sector 3, Delhi, on October 16,” Kumar said.
The two were reportedly in contact with a foreign ISIS handler operating near the Syrian-Turkish border, whom they referred to as their “Amir”. They were allegedly trained for a suicide mission and had planned to target a mall and a public park in South Delhi, where large crowds were expected to gather during the Diwali festival.
Past case linked to Gyanvapi judge threat
During the arrests, the ATS recovered electronic components for making IEDs, a timer device, an ISIS flag, a laptop, a pen drive, and radical propaganda material.
“The duo had also recorded a video pledging allegiance to ISIS and created a social media group to recruit others for jihad,” officials said.
Investigators revealed that Adnan has a criminal history, as in June 2024, he was arrested by the UP ATS for threatening the Additional Sessions Judge who ordered the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. He was released on bail on September 5, 2024, but allegedly continued his extremist activities afterwards.
The second accused, Mohammad Adnan Khan, hails from Etah, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Salim Khan, works as a driver with Doordarshan and moved the family to Delhi in 2023, where they currently reside in Sadiq Nagar.
Authorities said the arrests have prevented a major terrorist attack, and further investigations are underway to trace their network and online handlers.
