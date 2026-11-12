ETV Bharat / bharat

Two SPOs On Patrol Goes Missing From Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, Search Operation Underway

Jammu: A massive search operation is underway after two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were reported missing from the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, police sources said.

The SPOs, Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, are posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police. They were reported missing from the remote Dachhan-Marwah belt of the hill district. The sources said that the two personnel were carrying out security and patrolling duties in the area.

According to the officials, the two personnel were reported missing during the journey, after which the relevant security units were immediately alerted. Upon receiving the information, security forces and police teams launched a large-scale search operation in the surrounding mountainous and difficult areas to trace the missing personnel.

This comes following an attack on a CRPF outpost in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire at the outpost. The attackers fired upon the Central police personnel of the 46th CRPF Battalion at around 2.15 PM.

According to sources, two attackers, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on duty in the Akhran area of Kulgam near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway before fleeing the scene. The attack came hours before Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was to attend the Veshow festival at Government Degree College.