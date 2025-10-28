ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Senior Naxalite Leaders Surrender Before Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Two senior Naxalite leaders surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday, officials said. The two leaders, identified as Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash alias Prabhat and Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna, surrendered before the top police official. Reddy said both leaders laid down arms in response to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's appeal to join the mainstream.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said, "In 1980, Pulluri Prasada Rao became a follower of Kishanji. In 1981, he joined the People's War and became a commander in 1983. In 1992, he served as Adilabad District Secretary. In 2008, he became a member of the Maoist Party Central Committee and was a member of the Maoist Party Central Committee for 17 years. Pullur Prasada Rao surrendered at the call of CM Revanth Reddy. A reward of Rs 25 lakh was announced for him".

"Another Maoist leader, Banda Prakash alias Prabhat, has worked at various levels for 45 years. His hometown is Mandamarri in Telangana. He was attracted to Naxalism while he was studying in the seventh grade. Prakash participated in the peace talks held in 2004. He became a member of the State Committee in 2019 and was the key organiser of the National Park Area," the DGP said.