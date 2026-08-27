ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Rescued Chinese Sailors Of Sunken Panama Cargo Ship Brought To Paradip In Odisha

Paradip: Two of the 24 crew members of the Panama-flagged cargo ship MV Ocean Winner, which sank off the Odisha coast, were brought ashore at Paradip on Thursday after being rescued from the sea, officials said.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varad safely brought them to Paradip. The two survivors, identified as Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe, were rescued from a life raft in the Bay of Bengal on August 22 by the proactive intervention of the merchant vessel MT AISOPOS.

"On 27 August 2026, the two rescued survivors were brought to Paradip onboard Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad safely. Rescued survivors were medically administered en route and were handed over to authorised company agents in the presence of officials from the Bureau of Immigration and Local police," an official statement said.