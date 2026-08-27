Two Rescued Chinese Sailors Of Sunken Panama Cargo Ship Brought To Paradip In Odisha
The vessel carried 24 crew members, including 20 Chinese nationals, three from Myanmar, and one from Bangladesh.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Paradip: Two of the 24 crew members of the Panama-flagged cargo ship MV Ocean Winner, which sank off the Odisha coast, were brought ashore at Paradip on Thursday after being rescued from the sea, officials said.
The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varad safely brought them to Paradip. The two survivors, identified as Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe, were rescued from a life raft in the Bay of Bengal on August 22 by the proactive intervention of the merchant vessel MT AISOPOS.
"On 27 August 2026, the two rescued survivors were brought to Paradip onboard Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad safely. Rescued survivors were medically administered en route and were handed over to authorised company agents in the presence of officials from the Bureau of Immigration and Local police," an official statement said.
Following the vessel's sinking, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy launched a joint search-and-rescue operation.
After safely bringing both individuals back, they were taken to the Paradip Port Hospital. There, they underwent a medical examination to assess their health. They were then safely handed over to authorised shipping company agents in the presence of Bureau of Immigration officials and local police.
Meanwhile, additional Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft have been mobilised for search operations to locate the remaining missing crew members. Twenty of the 24 crew members are Chinese nationals, three are from Myanmar and one is from Bangladesh.
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