ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Rajasthan Tourists Drown While Bathing In Sea In Odisha's Puri

Two Rajasthan Tourists Drown While Bathing In Sea In Odisha's Puri. ( Videograb/ETV Bharat )

Puri: Two tourists from Rajasthan died while bathing in the sea in Odisha's Puri on Monday. The incident happened at around 5 PM when they were bathing in the sea in front of a hotel and got caught in a strong ocean current, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Chutara Ram (23) and Padma Ram (22). "Four individuals were rescued and sent to the hospital for medical treatment. However, one of the four rescued persons passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Another tourist, who had gone missing, was later found dead. His body has since been recovered," Puri Police said in a press release.

Officials said nine tourists from Rajasthan were bathing at the beach when five of them drowned due to high tide. Prior to the incident, lifeguards stationed at the beach had warned the tourists not to venture into the sea and to remain cautious during the high tide. However, they disregarded these warnings and proceeded to bathe in the sea.