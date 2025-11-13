ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Presidents, One Vision: Chhattisgarh's Indigenous Tribes' Journey from Wilderness To Modernity

Surguja: Pando Nagar, located around 12 kilometres from Ambikapur, has undergone drastic changes - from being a remote forest dwelling, it developed into a village with modern amenities like electricity, water, and a school. The community historically used to live in the forest without clothing. They have now embraced modern life with members of the community seen using mobile phones, bikes, and cars and wearing contemporary dress.

President Draupadi Murmu will be visiting Surguja on November 20. Community leaders said that they are very happy that after 73 years of its creation, Surguja will be visited by the President. “The administration should arrange a courtesy meeting with the President to further boost our enthusiasm,” said Uday Pando, a senior community member.

The ETV Bharat team visited the village of Pando Nagar on the eve of the President Draupadi Murmu’s visit and examined, first hand, the sentiments and demands of the Pando community members.

The pivotal change in Pando Nagar is attributed to Dr. Rajendra Prasad's - the country's first President and his visit to this place in 1952. According to local resident Rajaram Pando, community elders recounted stories of their ancestors living in the wilderness

“Dr. Prasad's intervention led to the community's settlement in Pando Nagar, with a paved road and colonies constructed on both sides. This initiative marked the beginning of a paradigm shift: what was once a community that didn't wear clothes now lives a modern, well-equipped life,” said Rajaram Pando.

Uday Pando, the community's acting president, also explains that on the instructions of the then President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, people from the Pando caste were brought from the forest and settled in 13 different colonies. They didn't even wear clothes. They simply covered their private parts with a small cloth. All of them were provided with clothing.

They were also granted the status of the "President's adopted son."