Two Presidents, One Vision: Chhattisgarh's Indigenous Tribes' Journey from Wilderness To Modernity
Land, livestock and a new beginning but Dr Rajendra Prasad’s dream remains unfulfilled, say Pando community members.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Surguja: Pando Nagar, located around 12 kilometres from Ambikapur, has undergone drastic changes - from being a remote forest dwelling, it developed into a village with modern amenities like electricity, water, and a school. The community historically used to live in the forest without clothing. They have now embraced modern life with members of the community seen using mobile phones, bikes, and cars and wearing contemporary dress.
President Draupadi Murmu will be visiting Surguja on November 20. Community leaders said that they are very happy that after 73 years of its creation, Surguja will be visited by the President. “The administration should arrange a courtesy meeting with the President to further boost our enthusiasm,” said Uday Pando, a senior community member.
The ETV Bharat team visited the village of Pando Nagar on the eve of the President Draupadi Murmu’s visit and examined, first hand, the sentiments and demands of the Pando community members.
The pivotal change in Pando Nagar is attributed to Dr. Rajendra Prasad's - the country's first President and his visit to this place in 1952. According to local resident Rajaram Pando, community elders recounted stories of their ancestors living in the wilderness
“Dr. Prasad's intervention led to the community's settlement in Pando Nagar, with a paved road and colonies constructed on both sides. This initiative marked the beginning of a paradigm shift: what was once a community that didn't wear clothes now lives a modern, well-equipped life,” said Rajaram Pando.
Uday Pando, the community's acting president, also explains that on the instructions of the then President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, people from the Pando caste were brought from the forest and settled in 13 different colonies. They didn't even wear clothes. They simply covered their private parts with a small cloth. All of them were provided with clothing.
They were also granted the status of the "President's adopted son."
Furthermore, the government supported their transition to a settled lifestyle by providing resources for farming, which was the primary activity. Every family received cows, oxen, bullock carts, and various types of seeds. The President ordered that each family be allotted 10 acres of land with a lease, leading to substantial positive changes within the Pando community.
Rajaram Pando, a community leader said, “People from our community are now working in government jobs. A lot has changed between then and now. Now, members of the Pando community are becoming doctors and many others are serving in government positions. However, there is still a lack of awareness. Many people are still deprived of basic amenities.
Uday Pando, a leader of the community explains, “We were not included in the central list of Particularly Backward Tribes (PVTGs). We are on the state list. The officials were unable to complete this documentation work because there was no awareness in the community.”
Some of the villagers complained that the administration failed to fulfil its promise of providing ten acres of land to each family. Only 4 or 5 acres were given. No one has been granted a ten-acre lease.
Uday explained that the lives of the Pando community have changed over time. Certainly, those who once lived half-naked in the forests have adopted a modern lifestyle but Rajendra Babu's dream remains unfulfilled. Due to administrative negligence, Pando community names are not on the central government's list. They haven't received land leases, while those who came from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and occupied the land by clearing the forest have received leases.
Uday Pando, explains that the Pando tribe lives in seven districts of the state - Surguja, Balrampur, Surajpur, Korea, MCB, Korba, Raigarh, and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi. A survey conducted by the administration in 2005 estimated the Pando population at 31,000, but today it has grown to around 70,000 to 80,000.
