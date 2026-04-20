Char Dham Yatra: 2 Pilgrims Die Of Heart Attack En Route To Yamunotri
Doctors advise undergoing a health check-up before undertaking the pilgrimage.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Two pilgrims who were on their way to Yamunotri in Uttarakhand suddenly fell ill on the route and passed away on Sunday.
While one of the deceased belonged to Nashik in Maharashtra, the other, a woman, belonged to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The cause of death for both pilgrims is said to be cardiac arrest.
According to sources, a Nepali labourer brought a man—who had passed away by then—to the Jankichatti Primary Health Centre at Yamunotri Dham in the evening.
The medical staff informed the police and later handed over the body to them. The deceased has been identified as Uday Gajanan Tambe (65), a resident of Nashik, Maharashtra.
Dr Hardev Singh, a medical officer at Jankichatti, said the death seemed to have occurred due to respiratory issues. Meanwhile, a woman pilgrim visiting Yamunotri Dham also died near Jankichatti late in the night.
Dr Hardev Singh stated that late at night, a 40-year-old woman pilgrim named Pratibha Mishra, hailing from Indore, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. She had already passed away by the time she was brought to the centre.
The police have been informed, and further action is being taken, he said.
The pilgrimage to Yamunotri Dham involves a five-kilometre trek on foot. As one ascends to higher altitudes, oxygen levels begin to drop.
Consequently, patients suffering from respiratory and cardiac ailments often experience difficulty in breathing. This poses significant challenges for elderly pilgrims visiting the Dham.
Medical professionals have advised all pilgrims at Jankichatti to undergo a medical checkup before proceeding with their journey to Yamunotri Dham.
Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra officially began on April 19 this year. On Sunday, the portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams were opened. On the very first day, 8,200 devotees offered prayers at Yamunotri Dham, while 1,600 visited Gangotri Dham.
In total, 9,800 pilgrims arrived to seek blessings at the two shrines on the opening day. This group of pilgrims comprised 5,503 men, 4,033 women, and 264 children.
In addition to the main pilgrims, local devotees and 'Dev Dolies' (palanquins carrying local deities) also play an active role in the yatra. At Gangotri Dham, 1,450 local devotees and 'Dev Dolies' offered prayers, while at Yamunotri Dham, the figure stood at 1,350.
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