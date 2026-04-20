ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra: 2 Pilgrims Die Of Heart Attack En Route To Yamunotri

Uttarkashi: Two pilgrims who were on their way to Yamunotri in Uttarakhand suddenly fell ill on the route and passed away on Sunday.

While one of the deceased belonged to Nashik in Maharashtra, the other, a woman, belonged to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The cause of death for both pilgrims is said to be cardiac arrest.

According to sources, a Nepali labourer brought a man—who had passed away by then—to the Jankichatti Primary Health Centre at Yamunotri Dham in the evening.

The medical staff informed the police and later handed over the body to them. The deceased has been identified as Uday Gajanan Tambe (65), a resident of Nashik, Maharashtra.

Dr Hardev Singh, a medical officer at Jankichatti, said the death seemed to have occurred due to respiratory issues. Meanwhile, a woman pilgrim visiting Yamunotri Dham also died near Jankichatti late in the night.

Dr Hardev Singh stated that late at night, a 40-year-old woman pilgrim named Pratibha Mishra, hailing from Indore, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. She had already passed away by the time she was brought to the centre.

The police have been informed, and further action is being taken, he said.