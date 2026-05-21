Two Workers From Odisha's Ganjam Battling For Life After Ukraine Drone Strike In Russia
The injured workers have been identified as 23-year-old G Tejeshwar Reddy and 35-year-old G Kshetrabasi Reddy, cousins from Kutharasingi Panchayat in Ganjam's Rangeilunda block.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Berhampur: Two migrant workers from Odisha's Ganjam district are battling for life after reportedly being injured in a drone strike while working in Russia, triggering panic among family members back home.
The injured workers have been identified as 23-year-old G Tejeshwar Reddy and 35-year-old G Kshetrabasi Reddy, cousins from Kutharasingi panchayat under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district. Both of them have been working as contract labourers in Moscow for more than a year now.
According to family members, the duo sustained serious injuries in a drone attack and were rescued by colleagues and local emergency teams before being admitted to a hospital in Russia. Relatives said they came to know about the incident almost three days later through other workers from the village employed there.
Tejeshwar's mother, Mahalakshmi Reddy, said her son has been unable to speak since the attack. "We learnt that he was injured in the attack. My nephew can speak, but my son is unable to talk," she said emotionally.
Kshetrabasi's wife, Pushpa Reddy, said her husband had returned to the village on leave just days earlier before flying back to Russia. "He had gone back only a few days ago. We want him to recover and return home safely," she said.
Villagers and family members have appealed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure proper treatment and safe return of both Tejeshwar and Kshetrabasi.
The incident comes just days after another worker from Ganjam district, identified as A Ramya from Madhabandh village in Chikiti block, was reportedly killed in a drone strike in Moscow. Efforts are currently underway to bring the mortal remains back home.
Kutharasingi panchayat sarpanch Duryodhan Reddy said around 12 youths from the village are currently working in Russia, while an estimated 200 people from Ganjam district are employed there.
"Due to the lack of local employment opportunities, many youths migrate abroad hoping for better income," he said.
Berhampur Division Labour Commissioner Babucharan Patra confirmed that authorities have informed higher officials about the latest incident and discussions are underway on measures to assist the affected workers and their families.
Also Read: