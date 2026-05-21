ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Workers From Odisha's Ganjam Battling For Life After Ukraine Drone Strike In Russia

Villagers and family members have sought intervention of both the State government and Centre to ensure treatment and safe return ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: Two migrant workers from Odisha's Ganjam district are battling for life after reportedly being injured in a drone strike while working in Russia, triggering panic among family members back home.

The injured workers have been identified as 23-year-old G Tejeshwar Reddy and 35-year-old G Kshetrabasi Reddy, cousins from Kutharasingi panchayat under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district. Both of them have been working as contract labourers in Moscow for more than a year now.

G Tejeshwar Reddy who is battling for life afrter drone attack in Russia (ETV Bharat)

According to family members, the duo sustained serious injuries in a drone attack and were rescued by colleagues and local emergency teams before being admitted to a hospital in Russia. Relatives said they came to know about the incident almost three days later through other workers from the village employed there.

Tejeshwar's mother, Mahalakshmi Reddy, said her son has been unable to speak since the attack. "We learnt that he was injured in the attack. My nephew can speak, but my son is unable to talk," she said emotionally.

Kshetrabasi's wife, Pushpa Reddy, said her husband had returned to the village on leave just days earlier before flying back to Russia. "He had gone back only a few days ago. We want him to recover and return home safely," she said.