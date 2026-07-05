ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Northern Railways Officials Among Three Held By CBI In Bribery Case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested three accused, including a chief materials manager (CMM) and a senior clerk of Northern Railways (HQ) in an alleged bribery case, officials said Saturday.

The CBI had raided the Northern Railway headquarters at Baroda House here on Friday night after registering an FIR on allegations of bribe payment to CMM (Store) Narender Singh and Senior Clerk Lenin Sharma.

"It was alleged that the accused Public Servants at Northern Railways (HQ), while acting in connivance with accused representatives of the private company, were indulging in corrupt practices. They were allegedly extending undue favours for the award of railway tenders to the private company in lieu of obtaining illegal gratification," a CBI spokesperson said. The official said tenders were awarded in violation of prescribed procedures and norms governing public procurement.

"During the trap operation, amount of Rs 1 lakh bribe money transacted/delivered by the accused representative of the private company (Shariq Ali) to the accused Chief Materials Manager of the Northern Railways (HQ) was recovered," an official statement said.

The two accused public servants and the alleged briber Shariq Ali have been arrested by the CBI, officials said. "Searches at various locations at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Kanpur were conducted, leading to recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices," the official said.