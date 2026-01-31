Two More Wetlands Added To Ramsar List, Bringing India Tally To 98; PM Modi Reacts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the addition of two new Ramsar Sites—Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat.
New Delhi: India has added Patna Bird Sanctuary (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand (Gujarat) to the list of Ramsar Sites, wetlands recognised for global ecological importance under the Ramsar Convention.
With these new additions, the total number of Ramsar sites in India has risen to 98.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the addition, describing the move as the country’s reaffirmation of biodiversity conservation and the protection of vital ecosystems.
Responding to a post by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on X, the PM expressed hope that these wetlands would continue to thrive as safe habitats for numerous migratory and native species.
“Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation,” he wrote.
“These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species,” PM Modi added.
On Friday, the Union minister congratulated his teams in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and the Wetland community over the new additions to the coveted Ramsar sites list.
“This international recognition reflects India’s strong commitment to protect our environment and conserve our rich wetlands. Hundreds of migratory and resident avian species find their home in the two wetlands, apart from being the habitat of chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes besides endangered birds,” Yadav wrote.
He also hailed PM Modi, saying India’s Ramsar network had seen an expansion of over 276%, climbing from 26 in 2014 to 98 now, under his “visionary leadership”.
More about Ramsar Sites
Ramsar Sites are wetlands (both natural and man-made) identified under the Ramsar Convention as being important for ecological, biodiversity, hydrological, or cultural values.
The criteria for selection include supporting vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species; being representative or unique wetland types; supporting significant numbers of waterbirds; and providing vital ecosystem services.
The Ramsar Convention is the Convention on Wetlands of International importance, especially as Waterfowl Habitat. It was adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971 to promote the conservation and wise use of wetlands, while India became a signatory to the convention in 1982.
