Two More Wetlands Added To Ramsar List, Bringing India Tally To 98; PM Modi Reacts

New Delhi: India has added Patna Bird Sanctuary (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand (Gujarat) to the list of Ramsar Sites, wetlands recognised for global ecological importance under the Ramsar Convention.

With these new additions, the total number of Ramsar sites in India has risen to 98.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the addition, describing the move as the country’s reaffirmation of biodiversity conservation and the protection of vital ecosystems.

Responding to a post by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on X, the PM expressed hope that these wetlands would continue to thrive as safe habitats for numerous migratory and native species.

“Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation,” he wrote.

“These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species,” PM Modi added.