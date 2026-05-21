Two Minors Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Aman Vihar, Accused Arrested
Two minors fatally stabbed in Delhi’s Aman Vihar after personal feud; police arrest two suspects within two hours amid ongoing investigation.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two minors were fatally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Aman Vihar locality following a personal feud, police said. A case has been registered, and two suspects have been arrested, they said.
The minor boys had allegedly gone to take revenge on a man over a past murder but were killed by the man and his family members on Wednesday evening.
According to a senior police officer, an altercation first erupted between the two minors and the accused they believed was involved in a murder reported in Sultanpuri in January. During the scuffle, the accused, allegedly acting in self-defence, seized a knife from them and repeatedly stabbed them.
“Both youths sustained injuries in the attack and collapsed on the scene. Local residents immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Aman Vihar Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead,” he said.
Accused arrested within two hours
Recognising the severity of the incident, the police immediately launched an investigation. Relying on a combination of technical surveillance and local intelligence, they apprehended the accused within a mere two hours.
“We are currently engaged in a comprehensive probe of the incident to uncover the sequence of events and motive behind the murders,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.
He confirmed that the police have arrested two individuals in connection with this case and that further investigations are underway.
Currently, an atmosphere of fear persists in the Aman Vihar area in the wake of this double murder. Police said they were interrogating the accused and examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.
Also Read