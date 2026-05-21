ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Minors Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Aman Vihar, Accused Arrested

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two minors were fatally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Aman Vihar locality following a personal feud, police said. A case has been registered, and two suspects have been arrested, they said.

The minor boys had allegedly gone to take revenge on a man over a past murder but were killed by the man and his family members on Wednesday evening.

According to a senior police officer, an altercation first erupted between the two minors and the accused they believed was involved in a murder reported in Sultanpuri in January. During the scuffle, the accused, allegedly acting in self-defence, seized a knife from them and repeatedly stabbed them.

“Both youths sustained injuries in the attack and collapsed on the scene. Local residents immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Aman Vihar Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead,” he said.

Accused arrested within two hours