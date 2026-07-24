Two Jharkhand Doctors Drown Trying To Retrieve Dropped Phone From Lake
Two junior doctors from MGM Medical College and Hospital drowned in Dimna Lake after attempting to retrieve a dropped phone; their bodies were recovered.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Jamshedpur: In a tragic incident, two junior doctors from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Hospital drowned in Dimna Lake of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, casting a pall of mourning over the community.
The Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Shubham Khandewal, said the bodies of both doctors have been recovered after hours of search operations. “We have completed the initial formality, and the cause of the incident is being investigated,” he said.
Police said that both doctors, Sameer (26) and Saksham Singh (22), had finished their duties around 11 p.m. on Thursday and went to Dimna Lake at midnight with a colleague, Yash.
“One of them dropped his mobile phone into the water and dove in to retrieve it. Shortly after, he began to lose his balance,” they said, citing eyewitness accounts.
“Seeing his friend in trouble, the other companion also jumped in to rescue him, but lost his balance as well. Both were swept into the deep water and disappeared. Their third companion, Yash, survived the accident unharmed,” the police added.
Yash immediately reported the incident to the hospital, prompting several divers to rush to their aid.
Officials said the two doctors remained unaccounted for till Friday morning, and after considerable effort, their bodies were pulled from Dimna Lake.
Following the incident, a wave of mourning has spread across the MGM Medical College and Hospital campus and the medical community of the city.
The Rural SP said that an investigation is underway to determine why the three junior doctors went there after midnight and how the incident occurred.
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