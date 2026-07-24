ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Jharkhand Doctors Drown Trying To Retrieve Dropped Phone From Lake

Police on guard the Dimna Lake during the search operation ( ETV Bharat )

Jamshedpur: In a tragic incident, two junior doctors from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Hospital drowned in Dimna Lake of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, casting a pall of mourning over the community.

The Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Shubham Khandewal, said the bodies of both doctors have been recovered after hours of search operations. “We have completed the initial formality, and the cause of the incident is being investigated,” he said.

Police said that both doctors, Sameer (26) and Saksham Singh (22), had finished their duties around 11 p.m. on Thursday and went to Dimna Lake at midnight with a colleague, Yash.

Two Jharkhand doctors who drown in Dimna Lake (Special arrangement)

“One of them dropped his mobile phone into the water and dove in to retrieve it. Shortly after, he began to lose his balance,” they said, citing eyewitness accounts.