Left Luggage In Taxi, But Never Returned: 2 Japanese Tourists Go Missing In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: Two Japanese tourists have gone missing under mysterious circumstances during their visit to Rajasthan capital Jaipur, police said. Police have lodged a missing report to trace the duo following a complaint by their taxi driver.

The two missing tourists have been identified as Hibiki Shiba and Yuma.

According to the taxi driver, who brought the tourists to Jaipur from Delhi, Hibiki Shiba and Yuma arrived in the pink city on Feb 7 from the national capital where they landed on a tourist visa the preceding day. The duo was staying at a hotel in Brahmapuri and were planning to stay in Jaipur for two days and then travel to Ranthambore.

On Feb 7 itself, the duo left their luggage in the taxi while leaving for a restaurant in Ashok Nagar, the driver said. When they did not return for a long time, the taxi driver informed the Ashok Nagar police station about the incident.