Two Injured After Kashmir-Bound Bus Attacked With Bricks And Stones In Haryana; NC Alleges 'Hate Crime'
The attack is believed to have taken place on Saturday night outside Divine Star dhaba during the passengers stopver for dinner.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Srinagar: At least two people were injured after a sleeper bus traveling from Delhi towards Srinagar was attacked by unidentified attackers with bricks and stones after an alleged parking dispute near Kurukshetra in Haryana.
The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has termed the attack a hate crime with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders seeking action against the culprits.
According to videos being widely circulated on social media, the attack took place on Saturday night near Divine Star dhaba during the passengers' stopover for dinner. Around 40 passengers were traveling in the bus bearing registration number JK01BE 8013.
In one of the social media videos, the driver of the bus said that an argument took place between the passengers and attackers, who hurled stones and bricks at the glass window panes.
This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government lead by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 18, 2026
He said that the attack on the bus was triggered by a parking issue by a person who had parked his car beside the Kashmir-bound bus. “Instead of questioning the person who attacked my bus, the police detained one of our colleagues,” he says in the video.
Two unidentified passengers were reportedly injured in the attack after being struck by the glass shards. An elderly man was seen bleeding in one of the social media videos. Videos also showed broken window panes with bricks landing inside the cabins of the sleeper bus.
CM, Others Condemn Attack
Sharing the videos of the attack, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar termed it an “alleged hate crime”. “One elderly Kashmiri man injured in the attack, families left helpless and terrified. We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and demand action against the perpetrators,” he wrote in a post on X while demanding action against the culprits.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the “unfortunate incident should never have taken place”. I hope the Haryana government lead by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again,” Omar tweeted.
The Haryana government or the state police was yet to react to the attack at the time this report was filed.
J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone condemned the attack describing it as a hate-driven act of violence against ordinary citizens.
Strongly condemn the disturbing incident involving a Delhi–Srinagar passenger bus in Haryana. Targeting a vehicle carrying ordinary citizens and causing injuries to an elderly passenger is an act that must not go unchallenged. This is an incident of hate. A lunatic, drunk on hatred for Kashmiris indulged in act of violence against ordinary civilians. I hope against hope that this incident is taken seriously and the attackers get the punishment that they deserve.— Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) October 18, 2026
In a statement issued on Sunday, Lone said that targeting a vehicle carrying common passengers, and injuring an elderly traveller in the process, is an act that "must not go unchallenged." Calling the episode unambiguous in its motive, he said, "This is an incident of hate. A lunatic, drunk on hatred for Kashmiris, indulged in an act of violence against ordinary civilians."
Lone urged the authorities to treat the matter with the seriousness it demands and ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law. "I hope against hope that this incident is taken seriously and the attackers get the punishment that they deserve," he said.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also condemned the attack stating that the “reported attack and threats that Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicles would not be allowed to operate in Haryana were deeply disturbing”.
“Such actions, if established, are unacceptable and warrant immediate intervention. No individual or group should be permitted to intimidate passengers or restrict the movement of citizens on the basis of their regional identity or vehicle registration”.
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