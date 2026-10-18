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Two Injured After Kashmir-Bound Bus Attacked With Bricks And Stones In Haryana; NC Alleges 'Hate Crime'

Two Injured After Kashmir-Bound Bus Attacked With Bricks And Stones In Haryana; NC Calls It 'Hate Crime' ( Screengrab )

Srinagar: At least two people were injured after a sleeper bus traveling from Delhi towards Srinagar was attacked by unidentified attackers with bricks and stones after an alleged parking dispute near Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has termed the attack a hate crime with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders seeking action against the culprits.

According to videos being widely circulated on social media, the attack took place on Saturday night near Divine Star dhaba during the passengers' stopover for dinner. Around 40 passengers were traveling in the bus bearing registration number JK01BE 8013.

In one of the social media videos, the driver of the bus said that an argument took place between the passengers and attackers, who hurled stones and bricks at the glass window panes.

He said that the attack on the bus was triggered by a parking issue by a person who had parked his car beside the Kashmir-bound bus. “Instead of questioning the person who attacked my bus, the police detained one of our colleagues,” he says in the video.

Two unidentified passengers were reportedly injured in the attack after being struck by the glass shards. An elderly man was seen bleeding in one of the social media videos. Videos also showed broken window panes with bricks landing inside the cabins of the sleeper bus.

CM, Others Condemn Attack

Sharing the videos of the attack, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar termed it an “alleged hate crime”. “One elderly Kashmiri man injured in the attack, families left helpless and terrified. We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and demand action against the perpetrators,” he wrote in a post on X while demanding action against the culprits.