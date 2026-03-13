ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Indians Killed, 10 Injured In Attack In Oman: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, in New Delhi on Wednesday. MEA Additional Secretary Aseem R. Mahajan also present ( ANI )

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a drone strike in Oman's Sohar city on Friday that marked the first Indian fatalities on land since the Iran-US conflict erupted on February 28.

Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan, confirmed the killing of the two Indians in Oman at an inter-ministerial media briefing on the crisis in West Asia.

He also said that 150,000 Indian nationals have returned to India from West Asia after the conflict began.

"I wish to share with you an incident that happened in Sohar city today. There was an attack and in this incident two Indian nationals have died," he said.

"We express our deepest condolences to their families. Of the 11 injured (in the attack), 10 are Indians. Out of them, five have been discharged after receiving treatment, and five others are receiving treatment in local hospitals," Mahajan said.

"None of them is reported to have serious injuries. Our mission is in close touch with the concerned company and local authorities and is rendering all assistance," he said.

While Mahajan did not provide specific details of the attack, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that two drones crashed in Sohar, with one hitting the Al Awhi Industrial Zone and claiming the lives of the two expatriate workers.

These latest casualties brought the total number of Indian fatalities in the West Asia conflict to five. While the strike in Oman marked the first deaths on land, three Indian sailors have previously been killed in attacks on merchant vessels since the conflict erupted on February 28.

In the last few days, India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to ensure safety and security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia.

India has also been making efforts to secure safe passage for over 20 Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.