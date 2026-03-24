ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Indian LPG Carriers Safely Transit Strait Of Hormuz

Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, these vessels are destined for India and are likely to reach Ports between 26th & 28th March 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area. Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies.

The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between 26th and 28th March, completing their journey from the Gulf. The Union Government on Monday announced that these two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the conflict-prone Strait of Hormuz and are anticipated to arrive at Indian shores within the next forty-eight hours.

The vessels, identified as the Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, conducted their transit in close proximity to one another. The tankers commenced their journey from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning before traversing the strategic maritime passage. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the ships are transporting approximately 92,000 tonnes of LPG.

These tankers were part of a group of 22 Indian-flagged vessels that became stranded in the Persian Gulf following the escalation of the West Asia conflict, which nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz--the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.