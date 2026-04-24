ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Held In UP For Allegedly Working For Pakistani Criminals, ISI

Lucknow: Two men were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly working with Pakistani handlers, including from the ISI, as well as some gangsters and "radical YouTubers" of the neighbouring country.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) investigating the presence of Pakistani sleeper cells created through social media found that two men, one from Meerut and another from Delhi, were allegedly in direct contact with Pakistani operatives and "planning a major disruptive act".

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that ATS had initiated a probe following intelligence inputs regarding sleeper cells created through Instagram and other social media platforms.

During the investigation, it emerged that Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt and radical Pakistani YouTubers, allegedly acting on instructions from the ISI, were attempting to radicalise Indian youths and entice them with financial incentives to disturb internal peace and communal harmony, he said in a statement.

"They were encouraging Indian youths to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations and carry out terrorist attacks as per their directions. They were also instigating them to target certain individuals who had left Islam, using sophisticated weapons," he said.

According to the probe, Meerut resident Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan and Delhi resident Sameer Khan had come under the influence of the network.

A team of the ATS arrested the duo from Noida on Thursday. A pistol, five cartridges and a knife were recovered from their possession, the officer said.